Prairie Home drops extra inning game against St. Paul's-Concordia

The Prairie Home with Bunceton baseball team did almost everything right up until the eighth inning Monday night on the road against St. Paul’s Lutheran in Concordia.

While playing to a 2-2 tie after one and a 3-3 tie after six, the Panthers had to feel the game was there for the taking against the Saints. However, after a scoreless seventh inning, Prairie Home came back and tacked on a run in the top half of the eighth to go up 4-3. Unfortunately for Prairie Home, the lead was short-lived as St. Paul’s Lutheran exploded for three runs in the bottom half of the inning for a 6-4 victory.

Bobzin picked up the win in relief for St. Paul’s Lutheran, while Peyton Pitts took the loss for Prairie Home, who dropped to 3-3 on the season. Bobzin pitched two innings and struck out five batters while giving up one run on two hits. For the Panthers, Dillon Alpers started the game and struck out seven batters in four innings. He also gave up two runs on three innings. Blane Petsel then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out five batters. Then, to finish the game, Pitts pitched 1 2/3 innings and surrendered three runs on five hits.

St. Paul’s Lutheran also out-hit Prairie Home 10-9, with Bobzin, Maggert and Arnold each collecting two hits. Bobzin also drove in three runs.

For Prairie Home, Dillon Alpers and Garrison Parkhurst each had two singles and one RBI. Jason Burnett also finished the game with two singles, while Blane Petsel added one double, Talon Benne with one single and one RBI, Peyton Pitts with one single and Oliver Lock with one RBI.