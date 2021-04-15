Prairie Home drops another close game against Jamestown

The Prairie Home with Bunceton baseball team has had its share of close games this season.

Wednesday’s game against Jamestown was no different as the Panthers fell on the road by a score of 8-7 despite out-hitting the Eagles 11-4.

While dropping to 3-4 on the season, Prairie Home had every reason to believe the game was theirs to win after scoring the first seven runs of the ball game with four in the first, two again in the second and one in the third. Unfortunately for the Panthers, they had nothing to show offensively after that with goose eggs over the next four innings. Jamestown, meanwhile, plated three in the bottom half of the fourth and five again in the sixth for the come from behind victory.

Sorrells picked up the win in relief for Jamestown, while Hunter Shuffield took the loss for Prairie Home. Reynolds started the game for the Eagles and gave up seven runs on 10 hits and three walks in 2 1/3 innings. Harlan then came in and pitched 3 2/3 innings and walked four with three strikeouts. Then, to finish the game, Sorrells pitched one inning and allowed one hit with one strikeout.

For Prairie Home, Talon Benne pitched the first five innings and surrendered six runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two batters. Shuffield then came in and pitched one inning and issued two runs on one hit with three strikeouts.

As for the hitting in the game for Jamestown, Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and six RBIs. Jones and Sorrells each had one single.

For Prairie Home, Hunter Shuffield and Blane Petsel each went 2-for-2 in the game with a single, home run and three RBIs. Jason Burnett finished the game with two singles and one RBI, while Layne Brandes added two singles, and Dillon Alpers, Oliver Lock and Peyton Pitts each with one single.