Platt, Ellison garner first place finishes in Fulton MS Meet

LSE’s Hailey Platt and Braylon Ellison led the Pirates with first place finishes in the Fulton Middle School Track Meet on Tuesday.

Platt and Ellison both placed first in the shot put with a tosses of 31’-5” and 45’-0”, respectively.

LSE coach Erin Sommerer said this was a tough meet. “So far this year our seventh graders have been doing well at their age level,” Sommerer said. “Yesterday at Fulton, they got to experience what it’s like to go against high competition. Our kids love a challenge and they fought in every event trying to earn spots and points for their team.”

LSE finished with only those two first place finishes in the meet and had no second place finishers.

Placing third for LSE were Isabella Imhoff in the 400 meter dash in 1:09.33 and Ellison in the discus with a toss of 91’-7”.

Fourth place finishers were the girls 4 x 100 meter relay team of Lorelai Hunziker, Parker Johns, Aaleigha Elbert and Effie Morris in 1:02.70, Platt in the discus at 68’-0”, and Cash Leonard in the 400 meter dash in 1:00.49.

Finishing fifth were Imhoff in the high jump at 4’-1”, Kendall Rhorer in the shot put at 29’-2”, Leonard in the 100 meter dash in 12.10 seconds, boys 4 x 100 meter relay team of Norman Bonaparte, Max Rapp, Zeke Pritchett and Cooper Pfeiffer in 55.96 seconds, and the boys 4 x 200 meter relay team of Bonaparte, Jailyn Patel, Jacob White and Pfeiffer in 1:57.16.

Sixth place finishers were Elbert in the 100 meter dash in 14.28 seconds, Olivia Dilse in the 1600 meter run in 6:33.25, the girls 4 x 400 meter relay team of Imhoff, Mabry Caton, Johns and Morris in 5:02.18, Rhorer in the discus at 59’-0”, and Leonard in the long jump at 15’-4”.

Seventh place finishers were Morris in the 100 meter dash in 14.36 seconds, girls 4 x 200 meter relay team of Caton, Johns, Kailee Austin and Elbert in 2:14.90, and Pfeiffer in 100 meter dash in 12.35 seconds.