Pirate golfers finish third in final home meet at Hail Ridge

The Boonville Pirates golf team closed out the home portion of its spring schedule Wednesday with a five team meet at Hail Ridge Golf Course in Boonville.

While facing Marshall, Sedalia Sacred Heart, Lincoln and Fayette, the Boonville Pirates golf team finished third overall with a team score of 197.

Marshall captured first in the meet with a score of 170, while Sacred Heart finished second at 175, Boonville at 197, Lincoln at 206 and Fayette at 219.

Boonville golf coach Rob VanderLinden said Wednesday was another good day of improvement for the Pirates.

“We had three golfers shoot their personal best for nine holes and that made us shoot our lowest score of the season,” VanderLinden said. “Again, our biggest goal is to improve each time we play, and that happened today. Michael DeLeon, Austin Rice and Jackson Johns all shot their personal best. This was our last home match of the season and last match for the JV team.”

As for individual medalists, Jeff Hollabaugh of Sacred Heart finished first with a 1 over par 36. Dalton Collens of Fayette finished second with a score of 39, followed by Luke Jenkings of Sacred Heart and Conner McGrann of Marshall each with a score of 40, and Deven Parrett of Lincoln 41.

For Boonville, Austin Rice and Michael DeLeon tied for the low score with a 12-over par 47. Rice finished the meet with three pars and two bogeys, while DeLeon garnered one par and four bogeys. Jackson Johns finished 14 over with a score of 49 with three pars, while Tucker Lorenz carded a score of 52 with one par and one bogey, Ben Newman 52 with two bogeys, Owen Reynolds 58 with two bogeys, Ryder Comegys 60 with two bogeys, Aiden Brown 63 with one bogey, Caleb Martin 64 with three bogeys and Brandon Mackey with a score of 65.

Pirate golfers finish 13th in Moberly Invitational

The Boonville Pirates golf team competed against a field of 16 teams Tuesday during the Moberly Invitational Tournament at Heritage Hills Golf Course.

Boonville Pirates golf coach Rob VanderLinden said the goal for this young team is to improve every time and they did that at Moberly. “We improved our tournament score by 30 strokes from our first tournament,” VanderLinden said. “Today, we played 13th out of 16 teams with each Boonville golfer improving from their season average. Hopefully, we can continue in this positive trend.”

Hannibal was the team champion in the tournament with a score of 315 while Westran finished second at 329 and Salisbury third at 348. Boonville finished 13th overall with a score of 433.

Hannibal also had the individual medalist, with Quinn Thomas finishing with a 2 over par 72 for 18 holes. Logan Bain and Aiden Seider, both of Westran, finished second with a score of 79, while Hunter Parker and Ashland Sharkey of Hannibal tied for fourth with scores of 80.

Jackson Johns shot the low score for Boonville with a 29 over par with one birdie, three pars and three bogeys. VanderLinden said this was a personal best for Johns. Austin Rice carded a score of 111 with one par and three bogeys, as did Michael DeLeon with a score of 111 with one par and four bogeys, and Tucker Lorenz with a score of 112 with one par and one bogey. VanderLinden said Ben Newman withdrew from the tournament due to injury.