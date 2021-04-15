Harrisburg blanks New Franklin, 3-0

The New Franklin baseball team had another tough game Wednesday night on the road against the Harrisburg Bulldogs.

After dropping a 14-8 decision one night earlier at home against Pilot Grove in CAC action, the Bulldogs struggled to find any offense Wednesday against Harrisburg while managing just three hits in a 3-0 loss.

New Franklin coach Erich Gerding said despite the loss, Caleb Hull pitched a heck of a ballgame for the Bulldogs.. “Tough to win when you strike out 11 times and make three errors,” Gerding said. “Our failure to make adjustments earlier in the game and make productive outs in general hurt us. That, and we just could not come through with a two-out hit with runners in scoring position.”

Alicea picked up the win on the mound for Harrisburg, while Hull took the loss for New Franklin, who dropped to 5-4 on the season.

Alicea struck out 11 batters and gave up just three hits and one walk for the complete-game victory. Hull, meanwhile, pitched all six innings for New Franklin and struck out eight batters while giving up three runs-one earned-on three hits.

Of course the Bulldogs had their chances with no score after four innings. However, in the fifth and sixth innings, Harrisburg came back with one and two runs, respectively, to record the victory.

New Franklin also matched Harrisburg with three hits. Wyatt had the only extra base hit in the game for Harrisburg, being a double. For New Franklin, Connor Wilmsmeyer went 2-for-3 with a single and a double. Tysen Dowell also doubled in the game for New Franklin.

Wilmsmeyer strikes out 11 in 5-1 win over Smithton

New Franklin baseball team got a 11 strikeout performance from Clayton Wilmsmeyer in a 5-1 win over Smithton Monday night in New Franklin.

The Bulldogs, 5-2 on the season, never trailed in the game against Smithton despite playing to a 1-1 tie after one and outscored the Tigers 4-0 from the second inning on. New Franklin plated one run in the second and three again in the third for the rest of the scoring in the game.

New Franklin coach Erich Gerding said great game on the bump from Clayton Wilmsmeyer, but offensively the Bulldogs looked lost against 60 mph fastballs. “Just not playing with a lot of energy right now,” Gerding said. “However, it’s always good to come away with a W, though.”

In addition to striking out 11 batters for the complete-game victory, Wilmsmeyer also gave up just one run on one hit and four walks.

Walsh took the loss for Smithton.

New Franklin also out-hit Smithton 3-1, with Tysen Dowell collecting the only extra base hit with a double. Tanner Bishop and Clayton Wilmsmeyer had the only other two hits with one single each. Keaton Eads, Connor Wilmsmeyer and Caleb Hull also drove in one run each for the Bulldogs.

For Smithton, McClain had one double. Walsh drove in the only run.