Lady Pirates fall at home against Capital City, 7-0

The Boonville Lady Pirates soccer team had another one of those nights on Tuesday against Capital City at the Boonville City Soccer Fields.

While struggling to find an offense this season, the Lady Pirates fell for the fourth time in five games-four by shutouts-in a 7-0 loss against the Cavaliers.

While dropping to 1-4 on the season, Boonville soccer coach Kaz Hazell said the defense overall was solid. “We kept most of the shots outside of the box, which helped Troost in goal; however, the defense did taper off later in the second half,” Hazell said. “Offensively, the girls showed some improvement connecting more passes and sending it outside down the line. At half we talked about marking up better on goal kicks and more intensity on defense. In the second half, Capital City scored four goals and defense was not our best. There was not enough pressure up high and in the middle. Troost received a red card, which hurt us a lot by having one less player, which allowed them to score a few more goals.”

The Lady Pirates were right there with Capital City for 18 minutes. However, in the 19th minute, the Cavaliers got on the board for the first time and never looked back. Capital City would go on to score two more goals in the first half at the 23 and 27 minute mark. Meanwhile, in the second half, the Cavaliers added four more goals at the 45, 64, 76 and 78 minute mark for the shutout.

Capital City finished the game with 17 shots on goal and 12 shot attempts, while Boonville was shutout on shots on goal with just one shot attempt.

Goalkeeper MacKenzee Troost had 14 saves in the game for Boonville, while Zoey Lang added two saves.

Olivia Gholson picked up a yellow card for Boonville, while Troost recieved a red card.

The Lady Pirates also had seven fouls in the game, while Capital City had six fouls.