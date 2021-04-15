Boonville wins 12-1 over Clinton

It’s safe to say that the Boonville Pirates baseball team has been on a tear as of lately.

After being swept at home by Southern Boone 9-0 back on April 5, the Pirates have scored a total of 27 runs in the last two games on 15 hits-the latest coming Tuesday night with a 12-1 win over the Clinton Cardinals.

While improving to 3-3 on the season, Boonville Pirates baseball coach Adam Arnette said overall it was a pretty good performance all around.

“Our guys went out there and didn't try to do too much,” Arnette said. “They put the ball in play and let things happen. This allowed us to get on the board early and we just never looked back. Getting the runs early let us get a lot of guys some work in different positions and on the mound.

“This will really help us out when it comes to our tournament next week. We had three guys with multiple hits and were able to draw six walks. We were patient at the plate, and didn't chase pitches. It was nice to get everyone in the game. Eighteen different players saw time on the field during the game.”

Of course it didn’t hurt that Boonville scored eight runs in the first inning and four again in the second against Clinton, or that four players had two or more hits in the game.

Boonville out-hit Clinton 8-4 and used a total of four pitchers in the game.

Junior Cade Schupp picked up the win for the Pirates to improve his record to 2-2 on the season. Schupp pitched the first-two innings for Boonville and struck out two batters while walking three. Kayle Rice then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out one. Meanwhile, after Colby Caton pitched one inning with three strikeouts and given up just one hit, Bryce Harris came in and pitched one inning and issued one hit with one strikeout.

Gage Mantonya took the loss for Clinton while giving up eight runs on four hits and three walks with one strikeout in one inning.

Saylor Marquez, who has been on a tear as of lately to up his average to a balmy .438, went 3-for-3 in the game with two singles, one double and one RBI.

Cade Schupp also had two hits with two singles and two RBIs, while Kayle Rice added two singles and three RBIs, Colby Caton with one single and two RBIs, and Lane West and Cody Garner each with two RBIs.

For Clinton, Tyler Lutjen and Tyler Garduer each had two hits.

In the JV game, Boonville defeated Clinton 17-0 in three innings.

The Pirates, improving to 3-2 on the season, opened the game much like the varsity with 10 runs in the first. Then, after pushing across two more runs in the second, Boonville came back and tacked on another five in the third to win by the mercy rule.

Boonville JV coach Greg Hough said “Perfect” pitching performance by Shane Chamberlin. “Shane fanned all 9 batters he faced,” Hough said. “He was in cruise control after a big first inning offensively. The last two starts, Shane hasn’t allowed a hit. I thought the team hit well tonight with multiple guys collecting solid hits in the gap.”

While Chamberlain pitched only 2 2/3 innings for the win, the right-handed hurler still managed to strikeout eight batters.

Boonville also out-hit Clinton 9-0, with Max Eckerle going 3-for-3 with three singles and four RBIs.

Caidyn Hazel was 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs, while Shane Chamberlain added a single, double and two RBIs, Ethan Watson and Chandler Stonecipher each with one single and one RBI, Garrett Hundley with two RBIs and Harley Waller with one RBI.

After Thursday’s game at Eldon, the Boonville Pirates JV baseball team will play in the Hallsville Tournament on Saturday, April 17. Then, after a road game on Tuesday, April 20 at Blair Oaks in Wardsville, Boonville will be home for the annual Boonville Wood Bat Tournament on Friday and Saturday, April 23-24.

Boonville and Centralia will play the first game on Friday for the Wood Bat Tournament at Twillman field in Harley park, starting at 4 p.m. South Callaway and Eldon will play the second game at 6. Then, on Saturday, Boonville will battle Eldon at 11 a.m., followed by Centralia versus Eldon at 1 p.m., Centralia versus South Callaway at 3 p.m. and Boonville versus South Callaway at 5 p.m.