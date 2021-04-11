Rice places 2nd in in Lowell Eaton Relays

Emma Rice led the New Franklin track team with a second place finish in the high jump at 4’-8” in the Lowell Eaton Relays Friday in Harrisburg.

The Bulldogs also garnered three sixth place finishes. Carly Dorson placed sixth in the 1600 meter run in a time of 6:36.03, as did Kelsi Fair in the shot put with a toss of 30’-1”, and Douglass Creason in the 400 meter dash in 56.31 seconds.

New Franklin track coach Adam Quest said the Lowell Eaton Relays were probably the most competitive meet New Franklin will have all year.

“There were 22 schools in attendance, and getting a medal was very tough,” Quest said. “Despite this tough competition, our athletes performed very well, and we were even able to come away with a little hardware. Our top performer of the day was Emma Rice in the high jump. Emma is quietly becoming a very good jump. She keeps getting better and better every meet, and I think she is surprising even herself with how well she has done. Carly Dorson put together her best 1600 race of the season so far. She chased down a competitor on the last lap, then held her off on the home stretch to secure a sixth place medal. Kelsi had another strong outing in the shot put, while Douglass continued his medal streak in the 400.”