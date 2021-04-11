Nowlin's goal lifts Lady Pirates past Stover, 1-0

The Boonville Lady Pirates soccer team recorded its first win of the 2021 season Thursday night at the Boonville City Soccer Fields by beating Stover in a defensive battle 1-0.

The Lady Pirates, 1-2 on the season, scored the game’s only goal at the 58 minute mark on an assist from Olivia Gholson to Macey Nowlin. Nowlin’s shot came from 20 yards out on the pitch.

The goal by Nowlin was the first of the season for Boonville, who had been shutout 16-0 in its first-two games. The Lady Pirates fell in the season opener against Hickman 8-0 and then dropped a 8-0 score to Oak Grove on Monday.

Boonville soccer coach Kaz Hazell said the game was evenly matched through the first half, as it was tied 0-0. “During halftime, we were able to talk to the girls about being more aggressive, playing together as a team, and continuing to keep their energy up throughout the rest of the game,” Hazell said. “During the second half, they did exactly that. The lone goal of the game started with a cross from Olivia Gholson. The ball got bounced out to the top of the 18, where Macey was wide open.

“Macey was able to place the ball perfectly into the back of the net to give us the lead and win for the night. Our defense and midfield did a great job at keeping their shape and pressing, causing Stover to give up possession many times. Overall, we had a great team defensive effort making sure to get the shutout.”

Boonville finished with match with four shot attempts and six shots on goal, while Stover had eight shot attempts and eight shots on goal.

Goal keeper MacKenzee Troost also had seven saves on the night for the Lady Pirates.

In the JV match, Boonville defeated Stover 2-1.

The Lady Pirates, also 1-2 on the season, got both goals from Katera Bonaparte at the 21 and 23 minute mark. After scoring the first goal unassisted, Bonaparte came back with an assist from Payten Black on the second goal.

Hazell said after being sidelined to watch the varsity match play first, the JV Pirates thawed slowly to see Katera find the back of the net twice in the abbreviated match for their first win on the campaign.

Boonville’s JV also had three shot attempts and four shots on goal in the game, while Stover had three shot attempts and two shots on goal.

Goalkeeper Zoey Lang had four saves in the game for Boonville.

Boonville falls to Southern Boone, 8-0

The Boonville Lady Pirates soccer team fell for the third time this season by the score of 8-0 Friday night at home against the Southern Boone Eagles.

The Lady Pirates, 1-3 on the season, trailed SBC 4-0 at the half after giving up goals at the 6, 7, 31 and 39 minute mark. Meanwhile, in the second half. SBC tacked on four more goals at the 45, 48, 55 and 56 mark to win by the mercy rule.

Coach Kaz Hazell said the Lady Pirates played against a well organized SBC offense. “We were unable to hold them as we played defense the majority of the game,” Hazell said. “As a staff we were happy with the team’s performance and holding SBC as long as they could. We had some players missing on the field, so we had to try new players in different positions. The girls did a great job adapting to the situation and did everything they could to help one another.”

SBC finished the game with four shot attempts and seven shots on goals, while Boonville had only one shot on goal.

MacKenzee Troost had eight saves in the game at goalkeeper, while Zoey Lang finished with one save.

SBC also won the JV game 3-0 with goals at the 6, 21 and 34 minute mark.

Hazell said the JV team played a shortened match and continue to struggle finding the combination to give themselves the offensive threat to put points on the score board. “The lack of a offensive threat put the defensive side under a near constant bombardment, allowing nine shot attempts and managing only 1 shot attempt themselves,” Hazell said.

SBC had nine shot attempts and five shots on goal, while Boonville had one and one.

Zoey Lang had four saves at goalkeeper.