Bulldogs drop 9-0 decision against Salisbury

The New Franklin baseball team had one of those games where nothing seemed to go right Friday night in a 9-0 loss against the Salisbury Panthers.

While collecting only five hits in the game against Salisbury, New Franklin head coach Erich Gerding said the good news is that they could not have played any worse. “Nine errors in one game is the most I have ever been a part of,” Gerding said. “We were finding excuses while they found ways to win. One of those games, where almost everything went wrong. We’ve had to flush it and get back at it next week.”

Salisbury scored runs in four out of seven innings against New Franklin with one in the second, two in the third, five again in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Wekenborg picked up the win on the mound for Salisbury, while Caleb Hull took the loss for New Franklin. Hull pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up six runs on seven hits with one strikeout. Tanner Bishop pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief and allowed three runs on four hits with three strikeouts.

As for the hitting in the game for New Franklin, Jake Marshall went 2-for-4 with a single and a double. Clayton Wilmsmeyer also had two hits, both of which were singles, while Connor Wilmsmeyer added one single.

For Salisbury, which out-hit New Franklin 11-5, Sellers went 3-for-4 with one single, two doubles and two RBIs. Hayward and Jackson also had two hits each in the game, while Wekenborg, Sturm and West finished the game with one double.