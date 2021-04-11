McKee no-hits Smith-Cotton, Pirates win 15-0 in 3 innings

For the second time in his young career, Boonville junior pitcher Jamesian McKee was on the winning side of a no-hitter.

While pitching a no-hit shutout as a freshman in the Boonville Wood Bat Tournament against the Eldon Mustangs, McKee came back Friday night in the West Central Missouri Baseball Tournament at Liberty park in Sedalia to throw a no-hit shutout for three innings against the host team for a 15-0 victory.

McKee, 1-0 on the season, recorded eight strikeouts in three innings while giving up just two walks. McKee got the no decision against Helias in his first start but left the game in the sixth tied at 1-1 back on March 30.

Of course after starting the season at 1-3, the Pirates also got a much needed win against Smith-Cotton.

Boonville Pirates baseball coach Adam Arnette said McKee did a great job of attacking the hitters with his fastball and got ahead in the count early.

“Jamesian kept pounding the ball in and saw that some guys couldn’t catch up to his fastball, which looked really great tonight. I thought from top to bottom we had a great performance at the plate. We’ve been working on it all week. We did a couple of different drills to change our approaches up and they did a great job with it. I saw a lot of great at bats early and throughout the whole game.

“I thought Cade (Schupp) had a great night at the plate. He was really aggressive on the bases, especially there at the last where he hit that bases-clearing triple. I thought all the kids were ready from the get-go. They were ready to change the season around, dugout was in the game-probably the best I have seen it all year-and the fans were great. The atmosphere was just Boonville baseball.”

The Pirates also took advantage of what Smith-Cotton gave them, especially in the first inning while scoring three runs on just one hit-a single to left by Peyton Taylor.

The Tigers had a total of four errors in the inning, two of which came in the first inning.

Boonville never trailed after that while pushing across four more runs in the second on four walks, two errors and a hit batter to extend the lead to 7-0.

McKee opened up the flood gates in the second with a two-RBI single to right. Taylor then followed it up with a bases-loaded walk, while Lane West brought in a run after being hit by a pitch.

Boonville sent a total of 10 batters to the plate in the inning.

Of course it would get worse for the Tigers, who gave up another eight runs in the third with 11 batters coming to the plate in the inning.

The Pirates finished with a total of five hits in the inning, with Kayle Rice collecting a RBI-double to left, followed by back to back RBI-singles each by Saylor Marquez and McKee to make it 10-0. Two walks and one error later to extend the lead to 11-0, Cody Garner reached on a error to bring in two more runs. Schupp then hit a two-RBI triple to deep center field to add to the lead at 15-0. Schupp tried for an inside the park home run but was called out at home on a close play.

Smith-Cotton had only two batters reach base all night with one walk in the second and one in the third.

As for the hitting in the game for Boonville, Schupp went 2-for-3 with a single, triple and two RBIs. McKee had a single, double and four RBIs, while Rice added a double and one RBI, Taylor with one single and two RBIs, and Marquez with one single and one RBI. Cody Garner also drove in two runs while Colby Caton and West each had one RBI.