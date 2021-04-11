LSE garners four first place finishes at Eldon

The LSE boys and girls track team recorded four first place finishes while competing at Eldon back on Monday, March 29.

Placing first in the meet at Eldon was the girls seventh grade 4 x 100 meter relay team of Isabella Imhoff, Parker Johns, Raven Taylor and Effie Morris in 1:01.78, and Cash Leonard for the seventh grade boys in the 400, 800 and long jump. Leonard turned in a time of 1:02.50 in the 400, 2:28.24 in the 800 and 15 fee, 5 inches in the LJ.

LSE coach Erin Sommerer said the boys and girls definitely had nerves going on but the kids got out there and competed with every team. “Our goal the whole season is to go out and compete and fight for every event and spot,” Sommerer said.

Leonard also finished second in the 100 meter dash in 13.92 seconds, as did Hailey Platt in the shot put with a toss of 30’-1”, and Aaleigha Elbert in the 100 meter dash in 15.50 seconds.

Third place finishers were Bella Imhoff in the 100 meter dash in 15.16 seconds, and the girls seventh grade 4 x 200 meter relay team of Lorelai Hunziker, Parker Johns, Raven Taylor and Effie Morris in 2:16.03.

Fourth place finishers were Bella Imhoff in the 400 meter dash in 1:13.40, and the girls seventh grade 4 x 400 meter relay team of Mabry Caton, Andi Hein, Olivia Dilse and Effie Morris in 5:14.72.

The LSE boys seventh grade relay team of Brenner Parker, Norman Bonaparte, Jailyn Patel and Brad Norbury finished fifth in 59.53 seconds.

Finishing sixth were Olivia Dilse in the 800 in 2:59.33, Kendall Rhorer in the shot at 27’-9”, and the boys eighth grade 4 x 200 meter relay team of Max Rapp, Simon Grainger, Zeke Pritchett and Jacob White in 2:04.46.