Blair Oaks wins Boonville Masters Tourney; Salisbury wins scramble on Day 2

The Sixth Annual Boonville Masters Golf Tournament at Hail Ridge Golf Course may very well go down as the closest tournament in history.

After battling the cold, rain and wind on Thursday, Blair Oaks and California ended up in a tie for first place with a score of 343. However, after going back to a score card playoff, the Falcons were determined to be the winner.

Warrensburg finished second with a score of 351, followed by Eldon at 353, Father Tolton at 355, Marshall at 377, Osage at 386, Mexico at 387, Southern Boone at 414, Brookfield at 427, Boonville in 11th place at 462 and Moberly at 477.

As for the top 9 medalists in the tournament, Brooks Baldwin of Warrensburg captured first with a 4-over par 75. Jake Closser of Blair Oaks finished second-one stroke back-with a score of 76, followed by Christian Risher of Father Tolton 77, Aiden Wells of Eldon 78, Kaden Bax and Enoch Dunaway of California 84, Jackson Hackett of California 85, Andrew Bryant of Osage 86 and Teagen Hull of Eldon 87.

For Boonville, Austin Rice had the low score with a 29 over par 100. Jackson Johns finished with a score of 117, followed by Tucker Lorenz at 120, Ben Newman at 125, Michael DeLeon at 126 and Owen Reynolds at 128.

Boonville golf coach Rob VanderLinden said this is the first tournament that this young group of kids have ever participated in. “Every one of the kids played to their season average or better,” VanderLinden said. “This is quite an accomplishment in the conditions we played in. It was wet, rainy, and windy for the entire tournament.”

Salisbury wins Boonville Masters Scramble

The second day of the Boonville Masters Tournament was a blessing in disguise for the Salisbury Panthers golf team.

With the first day of the tournament played in rain, cold and windy conditions, Boonville head coach Rob VanderLinden said it was just the opposite on Friday with beautiful conditions.

The format for the second day of the tournament is also different. On Day 1, the golfers play 18 holes individually, while on Day 2 the tournament is more of a scramble format. VanderLinden said this is a 2 person scramble, where teammates get a chance to play together.

“The kids enjoy playing this type of golf because it takes some of the pressure off the individual since they have a teammate to help with the score,” VanderLinden said.

Salisbury finished the tournament with a score of 228. Hickman finished second with 234, followed by California at 245, Fulton at 247, SBC at 265, Camdenton at 268, Cole Camp at 270, Boonville at 282, Battle at 287, Eldon at 288, Father Tolton at 295, Marshall at 293, and Paris at 302. Slater had no team score.

Cooper Francis and Jackson King of Salisbury captured first in the tournament with a score of 71.

For Boonville, Ben Newman and Austin Rice finished with a score of 85 on the par 71 course. Jackson Johns and Tucker Lorenz fired a round of 86, while Michael DeLeon and Owen Reynolds shot a 102, Ryder Comegys and Aiden Brown 110, and Brendon Mackey and Caleb Martin 114.