Alpers, Burnett lead Prairie Home past Community R-6

Jason Burnett and Dillon Alpers combined for six of the team’s 15 hits to lead the Prairie Home with Bunceton baseball team past Community R-6 Friday night in Community 13-3.

The Panthers, 3-2 on the season, opened the game with three runs in the top half of the first and then sent four runs across in the second, two again in the fifth and four in the seventh for the victory.

Community scored one in the first and two in the third.

Hunter Shuffield picked up the win for Prairie Home, while Carroll took the loss for Community. Shuffield pitched six innings and struck out nine batters while giving up three runs on six hits and five walks. Alpers then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed one hit with two strikeouts.

Burnett had two singles, one double and four RBIs in the game for Prairie Home. Alpers finished the game with three singles and two RBIs, while Benne had one single and one double, Shuffield and Garrison Parkhurst each with two singles, and Layne Brandes, Blane Petsel and Oliver Lock each with one single.

Brooks and Allen doubled in the game for Community.