Boonville Pirates C team wins 18-3 over Fulton

Boonville C team pitchers Will Stock and Isaiah Hauptmann did their part Monday night on the road against the Fulton Hornets.

While playing just one game against the Hornets, Stock and Hauptmann combined for a three-hitter in five innings as the Pirates throttled the Hornets 18-3.

Boonville C team coach C.J. Zeller said the Pirates had an all around solid team night of baseball. “We had good pitching from Will Stock and Isaiah Hauptmann,” Zeller said. “Isaiah also had a big night at the plate, smashing two triples. Multiple guys had multiple hits as well. We needed to make an adjustment and quit getting out on our front foot as hitters, and tonight we really did that much better as a team. I am proud of how we are reducing our mental mistakes overall. Our two strike approach is improving game to game, as we only had one guy go down looking tonight. This is an awesome adjustment from our first game. We still have to keep making progress and can’t be satisfied.”

The Pirates left little doubt against the Hornets while pushing across four runs in the top half of the first. While Fulton added one run in each of the first-three innings to complete its scoring, Boonville continued to pound away at Fulton pitching with two in the second, five in the third, four again in the fourth and three in the fifth to win by the mercy rule.

Stock picked up the win for Boonville’s C team with three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings. He also gave up three runs on three hits and three walks. Hauptmann then came in and pitched 2 2/3 innings and struck out five batters while giving up two walks.

Boonville also had a good night at the plate with a total of 15 hits, with Hauptmann going 2-for-4 with two triples and four RBIs. Stock finished the game with a single, double and two RBIs, while Ben Lutz had two singles and two RBIs, Dakota Troost two singles and one RBI, Drew Rhorer and Luke Poulsen each with two singles, Dakota Williams with one double, Abe Taylor with one and two RBIs, Tyson White with one single and Henry Rohrbach and Lawson Edwards with one RBI each.