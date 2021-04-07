Platt, Leonard garner first place finishes for LSE track

Hailey Platt recorded the only first place finish for the LSE Lady Pirates track team Monday in the Higginsville Invitational.

Platt placed first in the discus with a throw of 61’-2”.

LSE coach Erin Sommerer said the kids are really putting in a lot of hard work because last year the season was cut short, and they want to make the most of every practice and meet. “Higginsville was our second meet of the year and our kids have grown so much from our first meet,” Sommerer said. “Our first meet we only had a handful of kids medal and this meet we really came out fighting for every event and doubled our number. We are super proud of excited for our kids and are excited to get back out there and compete.”

Second place finishers for the Lady Pirates were Effie Morris in the 100 meter dash in 15.01 seconds, Isabella Imhoff in the 400 meter dash in 1:11.43, Kendall Rhorer in the discus with a toss of 60’-9” and shot put with a throw of 29’-3”, and the 4 x 200 meter relay team in 2:11.80.

Finishing third for LSE were Aaleigha Elbert in the 100 meter dash in 15.08 seconds and Olivia Dilse in the 1600 in 6:50.34. The LSE girls 4 x 100 meter relay team placed fourth in 1:03.54.

For the LSE boys, Cash Leonard finished second in the 400 meter dash in 59.45 seconds and second in the long jump with a leap of 15’-4”. He also took third in the 200 meter dash in 27.16 seconds.

The only other second place finisher for LSE was the 4 x 200 meter relay team in a time of 2:01.77.

Third place finishers were Jacob White in the long jump at 14’-2” and Maciah Collum in the shot put with a toss of 31’-4”.

Finishing fourth were Aiden Meyers in the triple jump with a jump of 26’-7”, and the 4 x 100 meter relay team in 58.53 seconds.

In the California meet on Tuesday, April 6, the LSE boys and girls finished with a total of nine first place finishes.

Cash Leonard had four of those first place finishes for the Pirates in the seventh grade division, winning the 100 meter dash in 12.62 seconds, 200 in 25.97 seconds, 400 in 1:01.54 and long jump at 15’-2”.

Other first place finishes for LSE were the 7th grade girls 4 x 200 meter relay team in 2:10.81, the girls 4 x 400 meter relay team in 4:53.45, Hailey Platt in the girls eighth grade shot put at 30’-9”, the boys seventh grade 4 x 400 meter relay team in 59.02 seconds, and Braylon Ellison in the boys seventh grade shot put at 40’-2”.

Second place finishes were: Isabella Imhoff, 400, 1:11.15, high jump, 4’-1”; Olivia Dilse, 1600, 6:45.99.

Third place finishers were: Effie Morris, 100, :14.46; boys 7th 4 x 200 relay, 2:03.56; Norman Bonaparte, high jump, 4’-1”; Braylon Ellison, discus, 65’-3”; Jacob White, long jump, 15’-9”.

Fourth place finishers were: Mabry Caton, 200 meter dash, :31.35; Effie Morris, triple jump, 26’-5”; girls 8th 4 x 200 relay, 2:15.31; Clayton Schuster, long jump, 12’-6”; boys 8th 4 x 100 relay, 56.33 seconds; boys 8th 4 x 200 relay, 2:01.04.

The LSE boys and girls track teams will compete next on Tuesday, April 13 in the Fulton Middle School Meet, starting at 4 p.m.