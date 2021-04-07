Pirate netters fall to Smith-Cotton, 9-0

The Boonville Pirates tennis team faced what head coach Ryan Brimer called the best team they have played all season in a 9-0 loss Tuesday night in Sedalia.

While dropping to 0-5 on the season, Brimer said the No. 1 and 2 players for Smith-Cotton are phenomenal players. “Gabe Greis stood out for us,” Brimer said. “I know his score was 8-0, but he matched strokes with probably the hardest hitter we will face all year. Travis Dell and Trevor Firman played doubles together for the first time this year. They played a really good match and had some great chemistry for never having played together.”

Of course it didn’t help that Boonville got off to a rough start after dropping all three doubles matches. But that’s exactly what happened as the Tigers won the first-two matches by the identical scores of 8-0. At No. 1 doubles, Matz and Cho defeated Greis and Tucker Kaiser 8-0. Meanwhile, at No. 2 doubles, the team of Martin and Kukosh beat the team of Austin Coleman and Gabe Brimer 8-0. Then, at No. 3 doubles, the team of Hayden and Harvey won by a score of 8-5 over the team of Trevor Firman and Travis Dell.

The Pirates also dropped four out of six singles matches by the identical score of 8-0.

The only matches that didn’t end in that score was at No. 3 singles, with Coleman losing to Martin 8-2 and No. 6 singles with Dell falling to Harvey 8-1.

In other matches, Greis lost to Matz 8-0 at the No. 1 position. At No. 2 singles, Kaiser fell to Cho 8-0. At No. 4 singles, Brimer was upended by Kukosh 8-0. Meanwhile, at No. 5 singles, Firman lost to Harvey 8-1.

In JV action, Boonville fell to Smith-Cotton 3-1 with No. 1 singles player Carter Rowlett winning 6-0.

In doubles play, Adam Holt and Connor Firman fell 6-3 at the No. 1 position. At No. 2 doubles, Logan Haynes and Peyton Monteer lost 6-1. Meanwhile, at No. 3 doubles, Adam VayDyke and Seth Thurman lost by a score of 6-3.