Panthers fall to Calvary Lutheran, 3-2

The Prairie Home with Bunceton baseball team fell on the road Tuesday night against Calvary Lutheran 3-2.

The Panthers, dropping to 2-2 on the season, opened the game with one run in the top half of the first but didn’t score again until the seventh with another run. As for Calvary Lutheran, they tied the game with one in the fifth and then added two more again in the sixth to extend the lead to 3-1.

Likb picked up the complete game victory for Calvary Lutheran, while Talon Benne took the loss for Prairie Home. Likb had 11 strikeouts in seven innings for Calvary Lutheran. For Prairie Home, Benne pitched the first-five innings and struck out nine batters. He also gave up three runs on seven hits and one walk. Dillon Alpers then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two batters.

Prairie Home also out-hit Calvary Lutheran 11-8 in the loss, with Blane Petsel going 3-for-4 with two singles, one triple and one RBI. Jason Burnett had two doubles and one RBI, while Hunter Shuffield added two singles and Dillon Alpers, Talon Benne, Oliver Lock and Garrison Parkhurst each with one single.

For Calvary Lutheran, Jorgensen went 3-for-3. Allen homered and drove in two runs, while Proctor had two hits, one being a double.