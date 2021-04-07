Lady Pirates drop second straight match by 8-0 score against Oak Grove

For the second straight outing, the Boonville Lady Pirates soccer team fell by a score of 8-0.

While losing to the Hickman Kewpies 8-0 in the season opener back on March 23, the Lady Pirates once again struggled to score Monday at Oak Grove while giving up seven first half goals.

Boonville Lady Pirates soccer coach Kaz Hazell said it was a tough loss, especially with two players out with injuries. “We had to make some adjustments on the pitch,” Hazell said. “This was not our best effort as a team, but we look to make some changes at practice this week leading up to our game against Southern Boone. We will need to clean up some things on the defensive end to be ready for our next match.”

While dropping to 0-2 on the season, the Lady Pirates have now given up 16 goals while failing to score in both matches.

In the game Monday against Oak Grove, Boonville trailed 7-0 at the break after giving up goals at the 1, 4, 5, 12, 13, 26 and 27 minute mark. Meanwhile, in the second half, the Lady Pirates surrendered another goal to trail by a score of 8-0.

With just one shot on goal all night, Boonville also surrendered six shot attempts and 18 shots on goal to the Lady Panthers.

Boonville goal keeper MacKenzee Troost, meanwhile, had another busy night with nine saves in the match.

In the JV game, Boonville played Oak Grove a little closer but finished on the short end once again 2-1.

The Lady Pirates, 0-2 on the season, trailed Oak Grove 1-0 in the match after giving up a goal at the 7 minute mark. However, at the 12 minute mark, Boonville finally got on the board with an unassisted goal by Payten Black to tie the match at 1-all. Unfortunately for Boonville, they were unable to score for the rest of the match while Oak Grove scored the go ahead goal at the 28 minute mark for the victory.

Hazell said the goal by Black was the first of the season for the Lady Pirates. “The JV match was a back and forth battle,” Hazel said. “The young team could only muster a single shot on goal by Payten, but that found the back of the net.”

Oak Grove finished the match with four shot attempts and five shots on goal, while Boonville had only two shot attempts and one shot on goal.

Boonville JV goal keeper Zoey Lang had five saves in the match.

The Lady Pirates will host Stover on Thursday at the city field at Boonville High School, starting at 5 p.m.