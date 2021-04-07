Tigers drop 12-4 decision on the road against Jamestown

Pilot Grove baseball coach Joe Vossler said it’s easy to see why the Tigers fell to the Jamestown Eagles 12-4 Monday night in Jamestown.

While dropping only their second game of the season in eight starts, Vossler said Jamestown had a better hitting philosophy with each batter that stepped to the plate. “They earned a few walks and capitalized with home runs after that,” Vossler said.

Three home runs if your counting for the Eagles compared to just one for Pilot Grove, who dropped to 6-2 overall.Jamestown also put up runs in every inning but one while leading Pilot Grove 4-1 after the first, 5-1 after three and 7-1 after four. Meanwhile, after the Tigers tacked on two more runs in its half of the fifth, Jamestown came back and exploded for five runs in the bottom half of the inning to seal the win.

Mack Sorrells picked up the win on the mound for Jamestown, while Dade Christy took the loss for Pilot Grove. Sorrells pitched 4 2/3 innings and struck out four batters.

Sorrells also gave up three runs on five hits and five walks. Christy, meanwhile, pitched the first-three innings for the Tigers and allowed five runs-one earned-on four hits and four walks while striking out one batter. Bailey Quint then came in and pitched three innings in relief and issued seven runs-two earned-on five hits and two walks while striking out six.

Jamestown also out-hit Pilot Grove 9-7, with Sorrells and Shayne Harlan collecting three hits each. Sorrells went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a grand slam home run and five RBIs, while Harlan had two singles, one home run and one RBI.

Gage Reynolds also homered and drove in three runs for the Eagles while Cole Higgins finished the game with one double.

For Pilot Grove, Dalton Reuter went 2-for-3 with one RBI. Quint also had two hits in the game while Levi Jeffries added a solo home run and one RBI and Luke Kollmeyer with one double. Christy also had one single.