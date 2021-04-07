New Franklin wins 7-3 over Sturgeon in CAC action

The New Franklin baseball coach Erich Gerding couldn’t have asked anymore from the bottom half of the lineup Tuesday night against Sturgeon.

In a CAC matchup at New Franklin, Gerding said the key in the 7-3 win over the Bulldogs was the bottom of the lineup putting together good at bats and drawing a total of six walks.

“First of all, this was a good win against a quality Sturgeon team,” Gerding said. “I thought the pitching was good. Tysen Dowell had a huge two out, two-RBI single in the third, and Tanner Bishop followed with another one right after that.”

The Bulldogs also notched another W in the win column, improving to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the CAC.

As for the pitching, Clayton Wilmsmeyer picked up the win with five strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings. Wilmsmeyer also gave up just two runs on four hits and one walk. Bishop then came in the pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed two hits and one walk while striking out three. Then, to finish the game, Caleb Hull pitched two innings and issued one run on three hits while striking out one batter.

Jacob Brooks took the loss for Sturgeon, who dropped to 3-2 on the season.

Of course it didn’t hurt that New Franklin had a five-run second inning, or that 10 batters came to the plate. The Bulldogs also capitalized on one hit and three walks to lead off the frame, which led to the first run. Tysen Dowell then hit a two-RBI single to right to extend the lead to 3-0, followed by a throwing error to third by the catcher, which led to the fourth run. Tanner Bishop followed that up with another RBI-single to left to push the lead to 5-0.

Sturgeon didn’t go down without a fight, though. In the top half of the third, the Bulldogs answered with two runs on a one-out double to right by Jacob Brooks and a RBI-single to left by Blake Bailey. Meanwhile, after a single to center by Ben Doss, Marshall Smith came back with a double to left for a run to cut the lead to 5-2.

Sturgeon never got any closer as New Franklin plated two more runs in its half of the third on the lead off double to left by Keaton Eads and a RBI-singles by Jake Marshall to make it 6-2. Then, after a walk by Caleb Hull, Zac Vollrath-Roth came back with a ground out to second to score a run to go up 7-2.

Sturgeon had opportunities after that while stranding multiple runners in the next-three innings. The Bulldogs left one on in the fourth and two on in each of the fifth and sixth innings of play.

New Franklin, meanwhile, struggled to get runners on in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings of play. Only two runners reached base in those three innings on two walks.

Meanwhile, in the top half of the seventh, Sturgeon again made some noise with a two-out single by Corbin Gehrig and a RBI-double to left by Dawson Brooks to cut the lead to 7-3. But that was all that Sturgeon would get as Hull came back and got the next batter on a ground out to end the game.

Despite being out-hit by Sturgeon 9-6, the Bulldogs still managed six hits in the game with Keaton Eads going 2-for-3 with a single and a double. Dowell finished the game with a single and two RBIs, while Bishop and Jake Marshall had one single and one RBI each, Owen Armentrout with one single and Zac Vollrath-Roth with two RBIs.

For Sturgeon, Dawson Brooks went 2-for-3 with a single, double and one RBI. Jacob Brooks was 2-for-4 with a single and a double, while Blake Bailey added two singles and one RBI, Marshall Smith with a RBI-single and Ben Doss and Corbin Gehrig each with one single.