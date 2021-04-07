Dorson, Creason garner first in Cairo Relays

New Franklin’s Carly Dorson and Douglass Creason recorded first place finishes in the Cairo Relays on Tuesday.

Dorson finished first in the 1600 meter run in a time of 6:46.25, while Creason placed first in the 400 meter dash in a time of 55.56 seconds.

New Franklin coach Adam Quest said the boys and girls had a great meet at Cairo. “It was mostly Class 1 schools in attendance, so this meet was a more accurate test for us,” Quest said. “We had several of our athletes that performed very well, and were rewarded with medals. Douglass Creason continued his strong performances in the 400 by placing first. Doug is very competitive, and he has claimed the 400 as “his event”. He has brought home medals in all of our meets so far, and he is very determined to keep getting better in the event. Carly Dorson also had a wonderful meet and led from start to finish in the 1600. She followed that up with a third place finish in the 800. Faith Painter also brought home two medals, having her best meet of the year so far. She brought home second in the 100 and third in the 200. Emma Rice had another strong performance in the high jump by finishing second, while Kelsi Fair brought home third in the shot put.”

Dorson also took third in the 800 in 2:59.68, as did Creason in the long jump at 17’-1”.

Other second place finishers were Faith Painter in the 100 in 13.19 seconds, Larissa Starke in the 300 hurdles in 58.75 seconds and Emma Rice in the high jump at 4’-7”.

Finishing third were Painter in the 200 in 28.69 seconds and Kelsi Fair in the shot at 30’-4”.