Pirates drop second TCC game against Southern Boone, 9-0

The hitting monster reared its ugly face again Monday night in a must win game against the Southern Boone Eagles at Twillman field in Harley park.

With one loss already in the Tri-County Conference against Hallsville in the season opener 4-2, the Pirates could il-afford to lose another game and have hopes of winning the conference.

As it turned out, Boonville not only lost 9-0 but also dropped to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the TCC.

The shutout was the first for Boonville since 2019 after losing to the Helias Crusaders 6-0 in the championship in the district tournament at Southern Boone.

Unfortunately, Boonville reverted back to not hitting the ball Monday while collecting only five hits compared to 10 for SBC. For the season, Boonville is averaging 2.5 runs per game and five hits after four games. Opponents, meanwhile, are averaging 3.75 runs per game and 5.25 hits per contest.

Of course if anybody is at a loss for words it’s Boonville Pirates baseball coach Adam Arnette. Arnette said while he didn’t want to make excuses for the three losses, he added that SBC has played 11 games so far this season compared to just four for Boonville.

“First of all, Osborne is definitely a solid pitcher for them, and they’re a solid team with 11 games under their belt,” Arnette said. The mistakes just added up for us. We had a couple of defensive miscues and a couple of base running mistakes, and then on top of that we had several mental errors. I thought both pitchers did well. We just have to get back to work and figure some things out.”

SBC pitcher Ethan Osborne definitely had the Pirates number on Monday. While pitching 6 1/3 innings and throwing 98 pitches, Osborne gave up just five hits and one walk while striking out seven batters.

Cade Schupp, meanwhile, took the loss for Boonville. Schupp, 1-2 on the season, pitched the first-four innings and allowed seven runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out five. Cody Garner then came in and pitched three innings in relief and issued two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Unfortunately for Boonville, the first inning set the tone for the rest of the game as SBC plated one run on a single to right by Osborne and a two base error to go up 1-0.

The Pirates then ran into a little more bad luck in its half of the first after Schupp fought off several pitches with a single to left. That’s the good news. The bad news is that Boonville had its second player picked off this season at second base by Osborne, who came back and got Saylor Marquez on a ground out at first to end the inning.

It went from bad to worse after that as SBC added another run in the second on two walks and a RBI-single to right by Carter Karotka.

Boonville then wasted a golden opportunity to add runs in the third after a lead off walk to Lane West and a single to left by Garner. But after getting Hunter Pethan on a strikeout, Osborne came back and struck out both Schupp and Rice to end the inning.

The Eagles broke the game wide open in the fourth with five runs on four hits, two walks and one hit batter.

Boonville also had some tough luck in the inning when a triple by Hayden Steelman was lost in the sun in right. Then, with one out in the inning, the Pirates had another miscue when a fly ball fell between first and second.

Those mental mistakes wound up costing Boonville five runs and a big hole to climb out of down 7-0.

The Pirates had another blunder in its half of the fourth after McKee was picked off first after beating out an infield single to just seconds earlier.

Then, in the fifth inning, SBC tacked on two more runs on back to back doubles by Chase Schupp and Karotka and a two-RBI single by Nik Post.

Of course Boonville could have also been out of the inning if not for an overturned call at home in which catcher Kayle Rice had the tag down in plenty of time on Schupp. However, the umpire ruled that Rice blocked the plate even though Rice was in front of home plate at the time of the tag.

Boonville had only two runners reach base after that, both coming in the sixth inning, when Rice was ruled safe at first after a throwing error by the catcher on a strikeout. Marquez then reached after being hit with a pitch.

As for the hitting in the game for SBC, Karotka went 2-for-3 with a single, double and two RBIs. Nik Post also had two hits and drove in two runs while Hayden Steelman added one triple and one RBI, Aiden Andert with one double and one RBI, Schupp with one double, Osborne with one single and two RBIs and Jakob McKee with one single and one RBI.

For Boonville, Jamesian McKee continues to put the ball in play while collecting two singles Monday night. Cade Schupp, Lane West and Cody Garner also had one hit in the game.

In the JV game, SBC defeated Boonville 8-4.

The Pirates, dropping to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the TCC, also had one bad inning by giving up seven runs in the top half of the third. Boonville scored three in the third and one in the fourth to complete its scoring.

Boonville JV coach Greg Hough said tough inning on the bump and the field put the Pirates behind midway through the game. “We were able to get a couple of runs on the board, but still struggled to string hits together. JV is off for a few days so we hope to get back on track next week.”

Jonah Wall picked up the win for SBC while Chandler Stonecipher took the loss for Boonville. Connor Rhorer started the game for Boonville and struck out two batters while giving up one hit and two walks. Stonecipher then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed seven runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two. Then, to finish the game, Caidyn Hazel pitched one inning and issued one run on one hit and one walk while striking out one batter.

SBC also out-hit Boonville 7-1, with Breaden Hawkins going 2-for-2. Isaac Marriott had the only hit in the game for Boonville with a triple and one RBI.