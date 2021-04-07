Babe Ruth Rookie, Junior Babe Ruth still taking signups

Signups will be held for both Junior Babe Ruth and Rookie League on Sunday, April 11 at Twillman field from 1-4 p.m.

Tryouts for new players in JBR will be held Sunday, April 18 at 2 p.m. at Twillman field in Harley park.

All players must sign up and pay their fees even if they were on a team last year.

Everyone that signs up will be placed on a team. You may sign up early by obtaining a registration form and returning it with your fees from Mark Waibel at the Boonville Fire Station, or at Wrecksperts, 1126 11th Street or from Mitch Leonard at Central Realty at 749 Main Street.

For more information, call Mel Linhart at 660-882-5805 (night), 660-882-2345 (day); Mark Waibel 660-537-3174; or Mitch Leonard 660-888-1679.