Pirates blank Spartans 7-0 for first win of 2021 season

It was a long time coming for the Boonville Pirates baseball team.

After missing all of the 2020 season due to COVID, the Pirates can finally rest after recording their first win in over 680 days with a 7-0 victory over the Moberly Spartans.

And while the win was the first for the Pirates in 2021, which put them at 1-2 overall, it also marked the first time that a Boonville team this season has scored more than seven runs in a game or had eight hits.

Boonville’s previous high was two runs and four hits in the season opener in a 4-2 loss to Hallsville.

Boonville Pirates baseball coach Adam Arnette said it feels good to get in the win column.

“These guys were excited for it. We’re moving in the right direction and that’s what we want to see. Tonight, I thought pitching and defense was good. The two pitchers went right after guys and were attacking the strike zone and that's what we were looking for there. As for the hitting, I thought we did a great job. There were some plate appearances where I wish we would have been a little more patient because that's when we had success. We could have done a little bit better job being more aggressive on the base paths as well.”

You can’t fault pitchers Cade Schupp and Lane West. While combining for a three-hit shutout, Schupp struck out five batters in two innings and held Moberly to no runs, no hits and no walks for the win. As for West, the senior hurler pitched five innings of shutout ball and gave up just three hits and one walk while striking out seven batters.

Andrew Imgarten, meanwhile, took the loss for Moberly by giving up five runs on six hits while striking out three batters in three innings.

Boonville also wasted little time getting on the score board against Moberly by pushing one run across in the bottom of the first on a one-out double to right center by Saylor Marquez and a sacrifice fly to center by Jamesian McKee.

The Pirates never trailed again in the game by adding four more runs in the third on back-to-back two-RBI doubles each by McKee and Colby Caton. McKee’s double found a hole in right center field, while Caton burned the left fielder with a double to the fence.

Boonville wasn’t done, though. After getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the top half of the fourth-single, walk and a hit batter-the Pirates came back with another run in the bottom half of the inning on a lead-off triple to left by Hunter Pethan and a sacrifice fly to center by Schupp.

Boonville also tacked on one run in the fifth on a RBI-single to right by Cody Garner to extend the lead to 7-0.

Saylor Marquez led the hitting attack in the game for Boonville with two hits, one being a double, and driving in one run.

Pethan finished the game with one triple, while Caton and McKee added one double and two RBIs each, Schupp with one single and one RBI and Rice and Garner each with one single.

For Moberly, who dropped to 2-4 on the season, Chris Coonce, Andrew Imgarten and Kobe Graves each had one single.

In the JV game, Boonville defeated Moberly 10-0 to improve to 2-1 on the season.

Boonville JV coach Greg Hough said great outing by Shane Chamberlin.

“Shane threw a no hitter and kept his count down, which is exactly what we wanted and needed,” Hough said. “I also thought the hitting came along late and scored multiple runs the last couple of innings. It’s a sweep on the night, which was the first of the season.”

While picking up the no-hit shutout in four innings, Chamberlain also struck out eight batters and gave up just two walks.

Of course it didn’t hurt that Boonville scored in three of the four innings with one in the first, two again in the third or seven in the fourth.

Boonville also out-hit Moberly 8-0, with Isaac Marriott going 2-for-2 with a single, triple and two RBIs. Caidyn Hazel also had two hits, both being singles, while Connor Rhorer added one single and two RBIs, Max Eckerle one single and one RBI, Chandler Stonecipher and Harley Waller each with one single and Garrett Hundley with one RBI.

Conner Moore took the loss on the mound for Moberly.