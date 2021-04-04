Boonville netters fall short against Higginsville, 6-3

The Boonville Pirates tennis team is getting closer to notching its first win of the season.

One night after losing to the Marshall Owls 9-0, the Pirates came back with their most impressive outing of the season Thursday night in a 6-3 loss against the Higginsville Huskers.

Despite dropping to 0-4 on the season, Boonville tennis coach Ryan Brimer said he was proud of the way the boys battled.

“We had some out of position players step up again,” Brimer said. “Carter Rowlett and Alex VanDyke both got their first varsity wins tonight. Tucker Kaiser played a great match as well. It has been a long week with three matches in three nights, but it was nice to see a few kids in the win column tonight. I think our JV is starting to play well together and are playing some good tennis.”

Of course the Pirates didn’t exactly have a great start against Higginsville while dropping all three doubles matches. At No. 1 doubles, Gabe Greis and Tucker Kaiser fell to Charles Grumke and Zach Dickmeier 8-3. At No. 2 doubles, the team of Austin Coleman and Trevor Firman lost to the team of Mason Craig and Camryn McBride 8-6. Meanwhile, at No. 3 doubles, the team of Alex VanDyke and Carter Rowlett dropped a tiebreaker against the team of David Prayer and Connor Frank 8-8 (7-3).

Boonville also had a slow start in singles, with No. 1 player Gabe Greis losing to Grumke 8-3. However, at No. 2 singles, Kaiser came back with his first win of the season by beating Dickmeier 8-6.

The Huskers, however, would win the next-two matches at No. 3 and 4 singles with Craig beating Coleman 8-2 and McBride prevailing over Firman 8-0.

But in the final two spots in singles at the No. 5 and 6 positions, Boonville got a little payback with VanDyke winning 8-5 over Payer and Rowlett upending Frank 8-6.

In JV action, Boonville won all three doubles matches against Higginsville.

At No. 1 doubles, the team of Logan Haynes and Peyton Monteer defeated the team of Sonstegard and Otero 6-1. At No. 2 doubles, Adam VanDyke and Seth Thurman won 6-4 over Hayes and Danner. Meanwhile, at No. 3 doubles, the team of Adam Holt and Connor Firman beat the team of Sonstegard and Otero 6-3.