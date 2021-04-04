Pilot Grove wins 6-5 over Versailles

Luke Kollmeyer went 4-for-5 with three singles and one double, and Bo Vinson picked up the win with five strikeouts in six innings to lead the Pilot Grove Tigers baseball team past Versailles Thursday night in Versailles 6-5.

The Tigers, improving to 6-1 on the season, never trailed in the game against Versailles and led 2-0 after one, 3-1 after three and 5-2 after four. Meanwhile, after Versailles plated one run in its half of the fifth, Pilot Grove answered with one run in the top half of the sixth to go up 6-3. However, Versailles would add two more runs with one in the bottom half of the sixth and one in the seventh to cut the lead back to one.

Pilot Grove coach Joe Vossler said the Tigers hit well throughout the game, which kept pressure on their defense. “A few baserunning mistakes by us prevented us from scoring more runs in the early innings,” Vossler said. “We did not play our sharpest game defensively, and it seemed like each miscue led to a run, but we did well to limit the damage each time. Bo Vinson was very efficient on the mound. Luke Kollmeyer set the table at the top of the lineup, and Dylan Schupp responded well to a challenge, delivering two hits and an RBI.”

Dade Christy pitched one inning in relief for the save for Pilot Grove and gave up one run on two hits.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Versailles 14-6, with Bailey Quint going 2-for-2 with a single, double and two RBIs. Vinson had two singles and two RBIs, while Dylan Schupp added two singles and one RBI, Dade Christy with one double and Dalton Reuter and Hayden Krumm each with one single.

Andrew Thompson and Justin Hamrick each had two hits for Versailles.