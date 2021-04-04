Boonville track teams set a number of personal bests at Centralia Meet

It mattered little to Rhodes Leonard and Daylynn Baker that Thursday’s meet at Centralia was only a three-team meet.

In addition to Centralia, the Boonville boys and girls track team also competed against the Moberly Spartans.

With no team points kept during the meet, Leonard and Baker would have garnered 30 points after capturing three first place finishes.

Leonard finished first in the 400 in 56.25 seconds and first in the 800 in a time of 2:14.44. He also ran a leg on the 4 x 400 meter relay team along with Evan Gonzalez, Ross Brackman and Trent Maxwell, which finished first in 3:59.5.

As for Baker, the senior standout place first in the 100 meter hurdles in 17.11 seconds, first in the 300 hurdles in 49.03 seconds, and first in the long jump at 15’-8”. Baker also ran a leg on the 4 x 400-meter relay team along with Jodie Bass, Olivia Eichelberger and Kylee Turner, which finished second in a time of 4:40.70.

Of course Leonard and Baker weren’t the only first place finishers for Boonville. Bass also took first in the high jump with a height of 4’-9”.

Boonville Lady Pirates track coach Melissa Baker said adding Centralia Tri-meet was a nice addition to their schedule this year.

“We had 29 season best marks for these girls,” Baker said. “Our girls are having fun competing and I can see they are starting to get the itch to get better every meet. It is exciting when the girls are fighting for split times to make the 4 x 400 relay team. I was proud of our seniors Daylynn Baker and Jodie Bass for capturing first in events.

“Daylynn long jumped for the first time and put a nice mark on the board. Jodie hasn’t high jumped since her freshman year and it was great confidence builder for her to start being a competitor at meets in high jump. She is a natural at it. Her first leg in the 4 x 400 looked smooth as well. Daylynn ran two season best times in the hurdles, and our goal is to shave time off every week so she can meet her end of season goals. Again, I really enjoyed watching all of the girls compete and get stronger.”

Boonville boys track coach Ryan Lyons said almost everyone had a personal record in their events, this being, for most, only their second meet.

“This was a very small meet, but it provided a good opportunity to test the waters a bit more and allow our boys to try some new events in order to best see where they can experience the most success in the future,” Lyons said. “It was a very positive and enjoyable day for our athletes. We will find out where we really stand as we travel to Chillicothe for the Joe Shy Relays on Friday, April 9, where they will be 15 schools, most larger than Boonville. I have no doubt our athletes will work hard next week and rise to this challenge.”

The Boonville boys and girls also had a number of second place finishes in the meet. For the Lady Pirates, Emily Gibson placed second in the 3200 meter run with a season best time of 15:08.09. As for the Boonville boys, Ross Brackman finished second in the 400 meter dash in 59.79 seconds, as did Daireus Brady in the javelin with a toss of 109’-7”.

Third place finishers for Boonville were Evan Gonzalez in the 100 meter dash in 12.22 seconds and 200 meter dash in 25.34 seconds, Brackman in the 800 in 2:28.64, Byron Thomas in the long jump at 19’-7” and triple jump at 36’-9”, Brady in the shot put with a toss of 40’-1”, Alison Eichelberger in the 400 meter dash with a season best time of 1:08.50, the 4 x 200 meter relay team of Emma Pritchett, Leah Gerhardt-Cook, Twelva Mason and Presley Nease with a season best time of 2:06.91, the 4 x 800 meter relay team of Massa, Gibson, Olivia Eichelberger and P. Nease with a season best time of 11:36.21, and Addy Nichols in the high jump at 4’-3”.

Finishing fourth were Thomas in the high jump with a height of 5’-5”, Conner Baysinger in the triple jump with a leap of 35’-6”, Jodie Bass in the 100 meter dash with a season best time of 13.98 seconds, and Alison Eichelberger in the triple jump with a season best leap of 28’-10”.

Placing fifth were Conner Baysinger in the 200 meter dash in 27.52 seconds, Logan Schildmeier in the javelin at 99’-3”, Kylee Turner in the 100 meter dash in 14.37 seconds and 200 meter dash with a season best time of 29.70 seconds, and Olivia Eichelberger in both the 800 and 1600 meter run with a season best times of 2:55.73 and 6:37.25, respectively.

Sixth place finishers were Conner Baysinger in the 100 meter dash in 12.83 seconds and long jump at 16’-3”, Emma Pritchett in the 100 meter dash with a season best time of 14.54 seconds and 100 meter hurdles in 21.94 seconds, and Addy Nichols in the triple jump with a season best jump of 27’-5”.

Seventh place finishers were Presley Nease in the 800 meter run with a season best time of 3:04 and 1600 meter run in 6:43.11, Leah Gerhardt-Cook in the 100 meter hurdles with a season best time of 22.27 seconds, Emma Pritchett in the 300 hurdles with a season best time of 1:00.71, Eliana Giroux in the high jump with a season best height of 3’-9”, and Jodie Bass in the long jump with a season best jump of 13’-9”.

Leah Gerhardt-Cook finished eighth in the 300 meter hurdles with a season best time of 1:04.29.

Ninth place finishers were Addy Nichols in the long jump with a season best jump of 13’-3”, Gracie Sadler in the discus with a season best throw of 56’-3” and discus with a season best throw of 62’-7”.