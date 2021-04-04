Creason places second in 400 meter dash in Fayette Relays

Douglass Creason led the New Franklin boys track team with a second place finish in the 400 meter dash last Thursday during the Fayette Relays.

Creason finished the 400 meter dash in a time of 56.21 seconds.

New Franklin coach Adam Quest said the Fayette Relays are always one of the toughest meets of the year.

“There are always some bigger schools in attendance, and the competition is usually very strong,” Quest said. “While we only came away with one medal, all in all, I was very proud of the way our athletes responded. We had a couple of near misses with winning a medal, and several of our athletes set new personal best marks. Douglass Creason continues to impress in the 400. He brought home a very hard fought second place medal in the event. On the girls side, I was very happy with the way Emma Rice performed. She had three separate fifth place finishes, which is very strong considering the competition. I think as the season goes progresses, and she gets some more confidence, she will get even better.

“I was also pleased with Larissa Starke's performance in the 300 meter hurdles. She has never competed in the event before, and still managed to finish just out of the medal range, finishing in fourth place. We also had strong fourth place finishes from Carly Dorson in the 800 and Kayce Hundley in the discus."

While the New Franklin boys and girls had no first or third place finishes in the relays, they did have three four place finishes in the 800 meter run by Carly Dorson in 2:58.02, Larissa Stark in the 300 hurdles in 59.56 seconds, and Kayce Hundley in the discus with a throw of 79’-1”.

Fifth place finishers were Emma Rice in both the high jump at 4’-6” and long jump at 13’-10”, and the 4 x 200 meter relay team of Larissa Starke, Emma Rice, Faith Painter and Carly Dorson in a time of 2:05.48.