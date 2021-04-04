Chitwood, Thornburg lead the way for New Franklin Middle School tracksters

The New Franklin boys and girls middle school track teams competed for the first time on Monday in the Westran Junior High Relays.

Receiving medals for New Franklin were Lily Chitwood and Maddox Thornburg.

Chitwood finished third in both the 800 meter run and triple jump with a time of 3:11 and jump of 26 feet, 4.142 inches. Thornburg, meanwhile, finished second in the discus with a throw of 86’-10” and third in the shot put with a toss of 35’-9”.