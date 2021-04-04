Major, Minor and Midget League rosters announced in Cal Ripken

Cal Ripken President Michael Watts didn’t waste any time announcing the rosters in Major, Minor and Midget for the 2021 summer season.

With the season just weeks away, Watts said the league will be back up to full swing this season with six teams in Major and six in Minor. Four teams will also make up Midget League this season, which plays all of their games at Kemper park except for the All-Star Game-which is held at the Cal Ripken field at Harley park.

Making up the teams this season in Major are: Auto Body Experts, Boonville Ready Mix, Einspahr Construction, Huebert Fiberboard, QuinlanAgency.com and Rt. B Cafe.

Teams in Minor this summer are: Axis Seed, Bradley Automotive, Central Realty, Fayette 10U, Pilot Grove 10U and Tint Shop.

Meanwhile, in Midget, the league will include: C&R Market, Caterpillar, Pilot Grove 8U and Rick Ball Auto Group.

Rosters in Major this season are as follows:

Elyas Brown, Brylan Carter, Landon Carter, Ledgyr Conrow, Cooper Hoff, Maddex Jackson, Andrew Jones, Lian Nickerson, Brenden Perry, Joseph Reid and Jett Storm.

Brandon Perry will be the manager for Auto Body Experts while Chris Jones and Scott Nickerson will help coach the team.

Practice times for Auto Body Experts are Wednesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 6-8 p.m.

BOONVILLE READY MIX

Brennan Alberts, Chase Chamberlain, Dylann Clark, Landon Conz, Sterling Hilgedick, A.J. Massa, Lexi Massey, Zachary Rehmer, Aiden Schueler and Kaiden Stover.

Donnie Conz will manage the team this summer and will be assisted by Logan Conz.

Practice times for Boonville Ready Mix are Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 3-5 p.m.

Donavin Atkins, Blaine Begemann, Lyle Christy, Karson Elbert, Gavin England, Isaiah Kennedy, Nolan Leonard, Forge Mackey, Bryce Newham, Carson Renfrow and Weston Rentel.

Charlie Elbert will manage Einspahr Construction.

Practice times for Einspahr Construction are Tuesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Saturday from 12 noon to 2 p.m.

Braylon Banuet, Athen Briggs, Sammy Hage, Layne Rapp, Garrett Reuter, Keaton Reuter, Hayden Sandbothe, Gabe Stone, Reece Townlain, Bryson Welch, and Ean Wessing.

Brent Welch will manage the team for Huebert Fiberboard and will be assisted by Drew Rhorer and Ethan Sander.

Practice times for Huebert Fiberboard are Thursday from 7:30-9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 5-7 p.m.

Noah Hackman, Parker LaValley, Jasper Mitchell, Thaddeus Quint, Gavin Ridgeway, Gabe Romero-Shelton, Jayden Salzman, Jackson Shelton, Jaxson Stonecipher and Brodi Tucker.

Chad Stonecipher will be the manager for QuinlanAgency.com while Chandler Stonecipher will help assist the team.

Practice times for QuinlanAgency.com are Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1-3 p.m.

RT. B. CAFE

Recko Callaway, Xander Evans, Alex Ewings, Kannen Kempf, Parker Leonard, Dylan McGuire, Ayden Martin, Sean Scott, Josh Solomon, Brayden Viertel and Bodie White.

Barrett White will manage the team for Rt. B Cafe.

Practice times for Rt. B Cafe are Tuesday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 2 p.m.

Rosters in Minor this season are as follows:

AXIS SEED

Hayden Dixon, Jack Dwyer, Blake England, Thomas Farr, Levi Gholson, Corbin Jackson, Thomas Schuster, Bryton Scott, Samuel Thacher, Kyran Turner and Kade Watring.

Brian Jackson will manage the team and will be assisted by Tony Watring.

The practice times for Axis Seed are Tuesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 7-9 p.m.

BRADLEY AUTOMOTIVE

Making up the team for Bradley Automotive are: Thomas Acton, Bradley Bishop, Owen Christy, Gabriel Coggins, Easton Gerding, Landon Granneman, Weston Munden, Owen Rentel, Grayson Tate, Chandler Twenter, Harrison Wooldridge, and Ethan Woodson.

Erich Gerding will manage Bradley Automotive.

Practice times for Bradley Automotive are Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Sunday from 4-6 p.m.

CENTRAL REALTY

Making up the team for Central Realty are: Jonah Bishop, Alexander Eichelberger, Zach Felten, Derrick Hundley, Braxton Meyers, Waylon Monteer, Jesse Peterson, Keylen Roper, Michael Schaon, Alexander Shay, Jax Storm, and Kale West.

Jason Hundley will be the manager for Central Realty while Gerry West will help coach the team.

Practice times for Central Realty are Wednesday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 3-5 p.m.

FAYETTE 10

Making up the Fayette 10U team are: Sawyer Asbury, Morgan Bishop, Christian Brown, Caleb Busker, Samuel Busker, Morgen Campbell, Christian Craig, Hunter Frevert, Justin Kunze, Pryncton Maddex, Benjamin Oeth, Hargis Syferd, Reed Syferd, Chase Vanderlicht, and Drew Vanderlicht.

Matthew Vanderlicht will manage the Fayette team. Taylor Frevert and Skip Vandelicht will help coach the team.

PILOT GROVE 10U

Making up the Pilot Grove 10U team are: Noah Ellebracht, Kody Fenical, Peyton Harriman, Russell Harriman, Colton Hodges, Natan Imhoff, Jackson Inskeep, Tyson Martin, Walker Mitchell, Miles Schuster, Henry Stark, Charlie Watring and Lucas Watring.

Gavin Shepherd will manage the team and will be assisted by Hayden Krumm and Ethan Williams.

TINT SHOP

Making up the team for Tint Shop are: P.J. Ash, Xavier Cantrell, Ryle Davis, Quincy Hobbs, Jack Huttenstine, Tallin Kempf, Khloe Massey, Jaxon Murphy, Connor Skanes, Bentley Stephens and John Traub.

Kris Kempf will manage the team for Tint Shop and will be assisted by Cody Carner.

Practice times for Tint Shop are Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Sunday from 2-4 p.m.

Rosters in Midget League this season are as follows:

C&R MARKET

Brady Acton, Connor Breshears, Landyn Davis, Will Felten, Easton Lenz, Jackson Martin, Brooks Rentel, Grant Simmons, Sawyer Teson and Caleb Warner.

Eric Davis will manage the team for C&R Market and will be assist by Joey Simmons and Steve Teson.

Practice times for C&R Market are Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. and Sunday from 5-7 p.m.

CATERPILLAR

Byron Acton, Bentley Arterberry, Colt Babbitt, Landon Bishop, Jake Brooks, Sam

Brooks, Miles Claridge, Jackson Cobb, Teel Kenney, Alex Rapp, and Rhett Townlain.

Jared Babbitt will manage the team for Caterpillar and will be assisted by Nick Arterberry and Ryan Brooks.

Practice times for Caterpillar are Monday from 5-7 p.m. and Thursday from 5-7 p.m.

PILOT GROVE 8U

Gabriel Blank, Braylen Ellebracht, Heath Fenical, Garrett Hodges, Jayce Kelly, Dean Martin, Grayson Mayfield, Korbin Ruffel, Eli Shadwick, Lucas Stewart, and Weslee Vollmer.

Isaac Lorenz will manage the team for Pilot Grove and will be assisted by Jordan Brown and Regan Meisenheimer.

RICK BALL AUTO GROUP

Radley Ball, Logan Baysinger, David Briggs, Taran Briggs, Miles Hilgedick, Dra-Venn Jones, Breyden Keys, Noah Mathis, Sterling Norbury, Mitchell Richison, and Waylon Roedel.

Jason Mathis will manage the team for Rick Ball Auto Group and will be assisted by Louis Stock.

Practice times for Rick Ball Auto Group are Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. and Sunday from 3-5 p.m.