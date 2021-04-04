Bishop, Wilmsmeyer combine for two-hit shutout in 15-0 win over Glasgow

The New Franklin baseball team recorded its second shutout of the season by blanking the Glasgow Yellowjackets 15-0 in five innings in CAC action Thursday night in Glasgow.

The Bulldogs, improving to 3-1 on the season, scored in every inning against Glasgow and led 1-0 after one, 6-0 after two, 10-0 after three and 13-0 after four. New Franklin also plated two runs in the fifth to win by the mercy rule.

New Franklin coach Erich Gerding said the Bulldogs got off to kind of a slow start. “I thought we found some focus offensively when Zac Vollrath-Roth put the ball in play and got a run in with two outs in the second and then was aggressive on the base paths,” Gerding said. “After that, we seemed to do better. Tanner (Bishop) pounded the strike zone, which was great to see. Time to get a little rest and gear up for an important stretch these next few weeks.”

In picking up the win for New Franklin, Bishop struck out 11 batters and gave up just one hit and two walks in four innings. Clayton Wilmsmeyer then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed one hit while striking out one batter.

Korte took the loss for Glasgow by giving up 10 runs-five earned-on nine hits and two walks while striking out four batters in three innings.

New Franklin also out-hit Glasgow 16-2, with Owen Armentrout and Sam Marshall collecting three singles and three RBIs each. Zac Vollrath-Roth also had three singles and two RBIs while Jake Marshall added two singles and one RBI, Connor Wilmsmeyer with two singles, Tanner Bishop with one double and two RBIs, Clayton Wilmsmeyer with one double and one RBI and Tysen Dowell with one single and two RBIs.

For Glasgow, Frevert and Schaefer each had one hit.