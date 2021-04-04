Area athletes named to KMZU Dream Team

A total of 12 area athletes were recently selected to the KMZU Dream Team in basketball for the 2021 season.

In addition to the players selected to the team, the Boonslick area also had the Coach of the Year in Class 4 as Boonville girls basketball coach Jaryt Hunziker led the Lady Pirates to their first ever state title by beating Mt. Vernon 58-52.

The Lady Pirates finished the season at 27-2 overall.

Players selected to the KMZU Dream Team from Boonville were seniors Charlie Bronakowski and Kourtney Kendrick and juniors Addi Brownfield and Luke Green.

Heading the KMZU Dream Team for New Franklin were senior Tysen Dowell, juniors Abby Maupin and Caleb Hull and sophomore Carly Dorson.

Players selected to the KMZU Dream Team for Pilot Grove were seniors Bailey Quint and Hayden Krumm, junior Grace Phillips and freshman Emma Sleeper.

Hunter Stockwell of Northwestern and Kiera Holcer of Meadville were the Class 1 Boys and Girls Players of the Year. Drew Nier of Meadville was the Boys Coach of the Year, while Travis Fleming of Leeton was the Girls Coach of the Year in Class 1.

In Class 2, Coen Brown of Sacred Heart and Ayden Shannon of Wellington-Napoleon were the Boys and Girls Players of the Year. Kenny Wyatt of Salisbury was the Boys Coach of the Year, while Andy Hampton was the Girls Coach of the Year in Class 2.

In Class 3, Mason Rumsey of Lafayette County and Cady Pauley of Milan were the Boys and Girls Players of the Year. Jim Stoner of Lafayette County was the Boys Coach of the Year, while Jason Culpepper of Tipton was the Girls Coach of the Year.

In Classes 4, 5 & 6, Brennan Watkins of Kearney and Serena Sundell of Maryville were the Boys and Girls Players of the Year. Kevin Jermain of Richmond was the Boys Coach of the Year, while Jaryt Hunziker of Boonville was the Girls Coach of the Year.