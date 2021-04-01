Quint tosses 5-hit shutout against Prairie Home

Pilot Grove senior Bailey Quint knew he would have to be on top of his game Wednesday night against the undefeated Prairie Home Panthers.

As it turned out, Quint was more than up to the challenge by tossing a five-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts in a 13-0 win over Prairie Home.

While the win improved Pilot Grove’s record to 5-1 overall, head coach Joe Vossler said the top of their lineup put the ball in play pretty well, which put pressure on Prairie Home’s defense early on.

“I was pleased with the plays we made to prevent them from scoring in the first couple innings,” Vossler said. “We hit the ball well from top to bottom, and really kept the pressure on their defense the entire game. Hayden Sleeper got a spot start due to injury, and really added a spark to the bottom of our lineup with three hits and four RBI's.”

Of course it didn’t hurt that Pilot Grove scored all 13 runs in the first-three innings against Prairie Home, or that they out-hit the Panthers 12-5.

Nonetheless, the Tigers never wavered against the Panthers while pushing across two runs in the first, one again in the second and 10 in the third to win by the mercy rule.

In addition to striking out 11 batters, Quint gave up just five hits and three walks in five innings of play. Dillon Alpers, meanwhile, took the loss for Prairie Home by giving up 13 runs (eight earned) on 12 hits and three walks while striking out two batters in 2 2/3 innings. Talon Benne then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings and struck out three batters.

As for the hitting in the game for Pilot Grove, Hayden Sleeper went 3-for-3 with three singles and four RBIs.

Bo Vinson was 2-for-4 with a single, double and three RBIs. Quint finished the game with two singles and two RBIs, while Luke Kollmeyer, Dade Christy and Dylan Schupp added one single and one RBI each and Hayden Krumm and Levi Jeffries with one single each.

For Prairie Home, who dropped to 2-1 on the season, Hunter Shuffield went 2-for-3 with two singles while Layne Brandes, Blane Petsel and Talon Benne added one single each.