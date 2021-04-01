Pirate netters drop home opener against Marshall, 9-0

Boonville Pirates tennis coach Ryan Brimer chalked up Wednesday’s 9-0 loss against the Marshall Owls as a learning experience for the Pirates.

While dropping all nine matches in the season opener against the Owls, Brimer said the team did have a few bright spots.

“We had a player hurt so everyone had to move up a spot,” Brimer said. “I thought Travis Dell played up with Gabe Greis in the No. 1 doubles spot and really put up a good fight for being Travis’s first varsity match,” Brimer said. “Alex VanDyke played a great singles match. I know the score doesn’t show it, but he found a different level of play that I hope we can hold on to for the rest of the year.”

Marshall, who will more than likely draw the overall No. 1 seed during the district tournament, opened doubles play against Boonville with three straight wins. At No. 1 doubles, Hadyn King and Kolton King defeated Gabe Greis and Travis Dell 8-4. At No. 2 doubles, the team of Brayden Chumpraphai and Alex Jerome Likorio won 8-2 over the team of Austin Coleman and Gabe Brimer. Meanwhile, at No. 3 doubles, the team of John Miles and Malik Evans beat the team of Trever Firman and Alex VanDyke by a score of 8-1.

Marshall also dominated in singles, with Hadyn King winning 8-1 over Greis at the No. 1 position. At No. 2 singles, Coleman fell to Chumpraphai 8-1. At No. 3 singles, Brimer lost to Kolton King 8-1. At No. 4 singles, Firman dropped a 8-0 decision against Likorio. At No. 5 singles, Alex VanDyke fell to Miles by a score of 8-1. Meanwhile, at No. 6 singles, Dell lost to Evans by a score of 8-0.

In JV action, Boonville dropped all three matches against the Owls.

At No. 1 doubles, the team of Connor Firman and Carter Rowlett fell 6-2. At No. 2 doubles, Logan Haynes and Peyton Monteer lost 6-0. Meanwhile, at No. 3 doubles, Adam VanDyke and Seth Thurman dropped a 6-0 decision.

Pirates netters drop match against Moberly, 8-1

The Boonville Pirates tennis team had a rough outing Tuesday on the road against the Moberly Spartans, losing by a score of 8-1.

The Pirate netters, 0-2 on the season, recorded only one win on the night as No. 5 singles player Trevor Firman defeated Moberly’s Joseph Patton 8-6.

Boonville tennis coach Ryan Brimer said another tough loss for the Pirates. “I was encouraged by our doubles play today,” Brimer said. “We are starting to move and play as a team. We still have a lot of work to do, but even in the loss I was excited about some of our progress.”

In singles play for Boonville, No. 1 player Gabe Greis fell to Nick Faiella by a score of 8-2. At No. 2 singles, Tucker Kaiser dropped a 8-2 decision against Maxwell Meystrik. At No. 3 singles, Austin Coleman lost to Keegan Steward by a score of 8-0. At No. 4 singles, Gabe Brimer fell to William O’Loughlin 8-4. Meanwhile, at No. 6 singles, Alex VanDyke lost to Brayden Morgan by a score of 8-2.

Moberly also won all three matches in doubles, with the No. 1 team of Faiella and O’Loughlin beating the team of Greis and Kaiser in a close match 9-7. At No. 2 doubles, the team of Coleman and Brimer fell to the team of Meystrik and Steward 8-2. Meanwhile, at No. 3 doubles, the team of Trever Firman and Alex VanDyke lost to the team of Patton and Lopez 8-1.

In JV action, Boonville and Moberly split two matches each.

Boonville recorded wins at No. 3 and 4 doubles. At No. 3 doubles, the team of Adam VanDyke and Seth Thurman defeated the team of Bedford and Trusty 6-3. Meanwhile, at No. 4 doubles, the team of Adam Holt and Connor Firman won 6-0 over Trusty and Weant.

In other JV matches, Travis Dell and Carter Rowlett fell to the team of Morgan and Noone 6-2 at the No. 1 position, while the No. 2 team of Logan Haynes and Peyton Monteer lost to the team of Wood and Farris 6-3.