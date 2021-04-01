Pirates drop heartbreaker against Helias

Up until the seventh inning, the Boonville Pirates baseball team played like the Pirates of old Tuesday night against the Helias Crusaders.

After dropping the season opener last week against Hallsville 4-2 while collecting only two hits, the Pirates once again relied on its pitching and defense to get the job done against a good Helias team.

Unfortunately for Boonville, the final two innings resembled the Pirates of 2021 so far with little hitting in a 2-1 loss.

Despite dropping to 0-2 on the season, head coach Adam Arnette said the team came out and played much better as a team and strung together a lot of good at bats against a solid Helias team.

“Pitching was great yet again, but small mistakes ended up costing us the game,” Arnette said. “We had a couple of miscues on the base paths and in the field and those were the difference in the game. Jamesian Mckee did a great job keeping us in the game and filling up the strike zone. He was very efficient and effective all night. We played much better as a team, but we still need to get the bats going. Our timing just isn’t quite there yet, but this will improve as we play. We looked a lot better than we did the first time out, and we will continue to improve as we play.”

The improvement was twofold from the previous game. Although the hitting still lacks as Boonville managed only three hits in seven innings, they did lead Helias 1-0 through 5 1/2 innings after McKee singled to left to score Cade Schupp from second. Schupp led off the inning for the Pirates with a double to left.

Unfortunately for Boonville, the hits were few and in-between after that as Helias rallied back with one run in the bottom half of the sixth on one hit and two walks to tie the game at 1-all.

Meanwhile, after Boonville stranded two in the top half of the seventh, Helias came back in its half of the inning with the winning run on one hit, one walk and one error.

Branden Scheulen picked up the win in relief for Helias, while Bryce Harris took the loss for Boonville. McKee started the game for the Pirates and struck out three batters in six innings. He also gave up one run on three hits and four walks. Harris then came in and pitched 1/3 inning in relief and allowed one run on one hit and one walk.

Helias also out-hit Boonville 4-3, with Jacob Weaver, Zach Wolken, Sam Schnell and Jacob Watson collecting one hit each.

For Boonville, Schupp went 1-for-3 with a double while McKee added one single and drove in one run. Kayle Rice also singled.

In the JV game, Helias defeated Boonville 4-1.

The Pirates, 1-1 on the season, scored their only run in the top half of the first while Helias sent four runs across in the bottom half of the inning to complete the scoring.

Boonville JV coach Greg Hough said the Pirates struggled in the first with some errors but then the team/pitching settled in and played pretty decent ball for four innings. “Through two games we have had one inning each game that has put us in a bad situation,” Hough said. “We hope to eliminate that in the future and continue to improve each chance we get.”

Connor Rhorer took the loss for Boonville by giving up four runs on three hits and one walk in three innings. He also struck out one batter.

Max Eckerle tripled and drove in one run for Boonville, while Rhorer, Ethan Watson and Harley Waller added one single each.