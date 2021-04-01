Pirate golfers drop dual against Mexico

It’s no secret that the Boonville Pirates golf team is learning on the run this season.

After winning its first match of the young season Tuesday at Moberly, the Pirate golfers also showed just how young they are after falling to the Mexico Bulldogs 187-217 Wednesday at Hail Ridge Golf Course.

Boonville golf coach Rob VanderLinden said although the Pirates were unable to get the victory, they did shoot their best team score of the year.

“That is the improvement I would like to see everytime we play,” VanderLinden said. “We improved 18 strokes from Tuesday and shot three strokes under our previous best. We had three varsity and three JV players shoot their personal best.”

Aiden Knipfel of Mexico was the meet medalist with a 5 over par 35.

Rounding out the top five golfers in Wednesday’s meet were Grant Qualls of Mexico 42, Jackson Unger of Mexico 51, Ben Newman of Boonville 52 and Michael DeLeon of Boonville 53.

While leading the Pirates in scoring, Newman also had one par and two bogeys in the meet. DeLeon finished with three bogeys, while Austin Rice shot a score of 55 with one par, Tucker Lorenz 57, Jackson Johns 60, Owen Reynolds 61, Eli Walker 62, Aidan Brown 63, Caleb Martin 64 and Brandon Mackey and Ryder Comegys each with a score of 65.

The Boonville Pirates golf team will compete next against Southern Boone at Eagle Knoll Golf Course on Monday. The Boonville Masters Tournament will be held on Thursday at Hail Ridge, followed by the Boonville Masters Scramble on Friday.

VanderLinden said the two tournaments will be the first 18 hole tournaments the golfers have ever competed in.

Pirate golfers upend Moberly

In the dual Tuesday at Heritage Hills Golf Course in Moberly, the Boonville Pirates golf team notched its first win of the 2021 season by beating the Spartans 234-245.

Boonville golf coach Rob VanderLinden said the Pirates didn’t play their best golf of the season but battled through to get the win. “The players have never seen Moberly’s course and it contains a lot of hazards,” VanderLinden said. “The cold, windy conditions also affected the scoring of both teams.”

Moberly’s Nick Kessler was the meet medalist with a 19-over par 54.

For Boonville, Jackson Johns had the low score with a 21 over par 56 with one par and one bogey. Tucker Lorenz fired a round of 58 with one bogey, while Michael DeLeon shot a score of 60 with one par, Ben Newman also with a score of 60 with one bogey, Austin Brown 61 with two bogeys, Caleb Martin 64, Ryder Comegys 65, Eli Walker 69 and Brandon Mackey 70.