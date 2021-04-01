Pilot Grove suffers first loss against Calvary Lutheran

The Pilot Grove Tigers baseball team had a little bit of good and bad on Monday and Tuesday while facing Calvary Lutheran and Sedalia Sacred Heart.

After dropping a heartbreaker Monday against Calvary Lutheran 4-3, the Tigers came back on Tuesday to beat Sacred Heart by the same identical score of 4-3.

While improving to 4-1 on the season, Pilot Grove head coach Joe Vossler said the loss to Calvary Lutheran was a disappointing game since the Tigers hit the ball much more aggressively than they did. “They only scored in innings where we had to record an extra out, but we have to be able to overcome those issues, regardless of who causes us to have to get that out,” Vossler said. “We did continue to battle, especially in the last three innings when we could have easily folded.”

Pilot Grove took a 1-0 lead after the first inning against Calvary Lutheran but then had it tied in the third and trailed 4-1 after four. The Tigers, meanwhile, rallied back with one run in each of the fifth and seventh innings of play.

Dade Christy took the loss for Pilot Grove by giving up three runs on four hits in three innings. He also struck out nine batters. Hayden Sleeper then came in and pitched three innings and allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out one.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Calvary Lutheran 7-6 in the loss, with Bailey Quint going 2-for-4 with a single, double and one RBI. Bo Vinson had two singles and drove in one run while Dalton Reuter added one double and one RBI and Dade Christy and Hayden Krumm each with one single.

Jonathan Lieb had two hits and drove in one run for Calvary Lutheran.

In the game against Sacred Heart, the Tigers again jumped out on top with one run in the third only to have the Gremlins rally back with one in the four.

The game was back and forth after that, with Pilot Grove adding one in the fifth and Sacred Heart two in the sixth to go up 3-2. Meanwhile, in the top half of the seventh, Pilot Grove tacked on two more runs for the victory.

Vossler said this was a very well pitched game on both sides. “Our defense really kept the momentum in our favor early,” Vossler said. “We fell behind late, but continued to put pressure on their defense, and eventually things went in our favor. Luke Kollmeyer pitched well enough to put us in a position to win, and Bo Vinson picked us up when Luke got into a tight spot.”

Vinson picked up the win in relief for Pilot Grove. Kollmeyer started the game and pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on three hits and seven walks while striking out six. Vinson then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings and struck out two batters.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Sacred Heart 4-3, with Bailey Quint going 2-for-4 with a single, triple and one RBI. Vinson had two singles and drove in one run.

Alex Karigan, Dallin Chappell and George Baain each had one single for Sacred Heart.