Prairie Home off to a hot start after wins over Tipton, Smithton

The Prairie Home Panthers baseball team is off to a hot start for the 2021 season after beating Smithton 13-7 in the season opener on Monday and Tipton 7-5 on Tuesday.

In the game Monday against Smithton, the Panthers scored 10 straight runs with two in the first, four in the second, one in the fourth and three in the fifth. However, in the bottom half of the fifth, Smithton rallied back with seven runs to cut the lead to three at 10-7. The Tigers never got any closer after that as Prairie Home came back and tacked on two in the sixth and one in the seventh for the win.

Dillon Alpers picked up the win on the mound for Prairie Home by striking out five batters in two innings. He also walked one.

Talon Benne also pitched two innings in relief with four strikeouts, while Blane Petsel pitched three innings to closeout the game.

Prairie Home also out-hit Smithton 16-7, with Dillon Alpers going 3-for-4 with two singles, one double and four RBIs. Hunter Shuffield finished the game with three singles and one RBI, while Layne Brandes added three singles, Blane Petsel with a single, triple and three RBIs, Jason Burnett with two singles and two RBIs, Oliver Lock with two singles and Tripp Kendrick with one double and two RBIs.

Alex Walsh and Logan McClain each had two hits for Smithton.

In the game against Tipton, the Panthers trailed 3-1 after 4 1/2 innings of play before rallying with five runs in the bottom half of the fifth and one in the sixth to go up 7-3. However, in the seventh, Tipton tacked on two more runs to cut the lead back to two at 7-5.

Jason Burnett picked up the win for Prairie Home while Wolf took the loss for Tipton. Burnett pitched five innings and struck out 11 batters while giving up three runs on seven hits. Hunter Shuffield then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Prairie Home had only three hits in the game, with Alpers going 1-for-3 with one single and two RBIs. Burnett and Shuffield each had one single and one RBI. Oliver Lock and Garrison Parkhurst each had one RBI.

For Tipton, Embry had three hits and drove in two runs. Wolf and Marcum each had two doubles while Knipp added one double. Moon finished the game with one triple, while Embry homered for the Cardinals.