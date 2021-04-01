New Franklin drops 2-0 decision against Cairo in CAC

One night after no-hitting the Madison Panthers for a 15-0 win in three innings, the New Franklin Bulldogs baseball team suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday night on the road against Cairo by a score of 2-0.

The Bulldogs, 2-1 on the season and 1-1 in the CAC, had the kind of game Monday against Madison that will make opposing coaches stand up and take notice.

Of course it didn’t hurt that New Franklin exploded for 12 runs in the first, or that Clayton

Wilmsmeyer, Caleb Hull and Jake Marshall combined for a no-hit shutout. Clayton Wilmsmeyer picked up the win on the mound for New Franklin with three strikeouts in one inning. Hull had two strikeouts in his only inning of work, while Marshall fanned three batters in one inning.

The Bulldogs also out-hit Madison 10-0, with Clayton Wilmsmeyer going 3-for-3 with two singles, one triple and five RBIs. Sam Marshall doubled and drove in two runs, while Owen Armentrout, Keaton Eads and Connor Wilmsmeyer added one single and two RBIs each, Tysen Dowell, Tanner Bishop and Zac Vollrath-Roth each with one single and Jake Marshall with one RBI.

In the game Tuesday against Cairo, New Franklin coach Erich Gerding said the third inning was the key to the game.

“Jake led off with a single and we couldn’t get him over, and then we tried to steal on the right pitch and their catcher made a great play and threw him out,” Gerding said. “We then got two back to back two out walks. Tanner singled to center, but we got a bad jump off second and got thrown out at home on another great play by their catcher. In the bottom half, we made two consecutive errors that allowed them to get the lead, and getting the lead in the conditions today was huge.”

Gerding added that the pitching was great against Cairo. “Caleb Hull pitched really well I thought, and deserved a better outcome,” Gerding said. “Tanner came in in the seventh in a tough spot and did great for us. I thought our offensive approach actually got worse as the game went on, which is not like this group, but time to move on and get ready for the next one. Credit to Cairo and the Wilson kid for a good outing.”

Wilson picked up the complete game victory for Cairo with nine strikeouts in seven innings. Caleb Hull, meanwhile, took the loss for New Franklin by giving up two runs on six hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings. He also struck out two batters. Bishop then came in and pitched 2/3 inning and struck out two batters.

Cairo also out-hit New Franklin 6-4, with Wilson going 2-for-3 with one run batted in.

For New Franklin, Bishop, Clayton Wilmsmeyer, Eads and Jake Marshall each had one single.