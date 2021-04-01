Lady Dragons prevail against Otterville, 14-11

The Bunceton Lady Dragons softball team picked up its first win of the season Monday night at home by beating the Otterville Lady Eagles 14-11.

The Lady Dragons, 1-2 on the season, led Otterville 9-4 after two but then gave up one run in the third, two again in the fourth and four in the fifth to trail by a score of 11-9. But even that was short-lived as Bunceton rallied back with five in the bottom half of the fifth to go up 14-11.

Otterville never got any closer while finishing the sixth and seventh innings with a goose egg.

Madison Brown picked up the win in the circle for Bunceton. In five innings, Brown struck out nine batters and gave up 11 runs on three hits and seven walks. Kelsey Watson then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed one walk while striking out two batters.

Bunceton also out-hit Otterville 6-3, with Watson going 2-for-3 with two singles and three RBIs. Alexia Hein also had two singles and drove in one run while Paiton Williams added one double and two RBIs, Madison Brown one single and two RBIs and Caroline Rhode with two RBIs.