Boonville C-team picks up split against Sedalia Smith-Cotton

The Boonville Pirates C baseball team picked up its first win of the young season and in the process managed a split with Sedalia Smith-Cotton Wednesday night at Twillman field in Harley park.

The Pirates, 1-3 on the season, won the first game against the Tigers 3-0 but then dropped the nightcap 16-1.

Boonville Pirates baseball coach C.J. Zeller said Will Stock had an outstanding performance on the mound in Game 1. “We had a big three-run inning in the third that was all we needed to seal the deal,” Zeller said. “In Game 2, we had too many physical mistakes with seven errors. No one can win a ballgame playing defense like that.”

In the opening game, the Pirates scored all three runs in the bottom of the third while holding Smith-Cotton scoreless through five innings.

Will Stock also went the distance for Boonville with seven strikeouts in five innings. He also gave up just three hits and four walks.

Boonville also out-hit Smith-Cotton 6-3, with Drew Rhorer going 1-for-2 with one single and two RBIs. Isaiah Hauptmann finished the game with one single and one RBI while Abram Taylor, Will Stock, Tyson White and Luke Poulsen added one single each.

In the second game, Boonville kept the game close for one inning while trailing 2-1 after one. However, it was all Smith-Cotton after that with 10 in the second and four again in the third to win by the mercy rule.

Isaiah Hauptmann took the loss on the mound for Boonville by giving up eight runs on six hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings. He also struck out three batters. Tyson White then came in and pitched 1/3 inning and allowed four runs on four hits and one walk. Then, to finish the game, Henry Rohrbach pitched one inning and surrendered four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one batter.

Smith-Cotton also out-hit Boonville 15-3.

Hauptmann had two of the team’s three hits in the game for the Pirates with a double and a triple. Stock had the only other hit, being a single.

The Boonville Pirates C baseball team will travel to Fulton for a doubleheader on Monday, April 5 starting at 5 p.m.