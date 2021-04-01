Boonville places 3 on all-state team, 6 on all-district team

Considering the Boonville boys and girls basketball teams didn’t even know if they were going to have a season, the 2020-21 season turned out to be memorable in more ways than one.

While the Lady Pirates captured their first-ever state title with a 58-52 win over Mt. Vernon to finish the season at 27-2 overall, the Boonville boys basketball team also hit double digit wins for the season at 16-8.

With that being said, the Lady Pirates recently had two players (Addi Brownfield and Kourtney Kendrick) named to the MBCA (Missouri Basketball Coaches Association) All-State Team while the Boonville boys had one player (Charlie Bronakowski) selected to the team.

Boonville also reaped the rewards with a total of six players selected to the North Central Missouri All-District Basketball Team. Brownfield, Kendrick, Bronakowski and Jodie Bass were all named to the first team, while Kennedy Renfrow and Luke Green were selected to the second team.

Boonville Lady Pirates basketball coach Jaryt Hunziker was named the Class 4 Girls Coach of the Year in the North Central District.

Brownfield, who has another year as a member of Lady Pirates basketball team, said making all-state is a huge honor. “It’s something that I have dreamed of ever since I was a little girl,” Brownfield said. “It made all the hours that I put in with my teammates worth it, and I couldn’t be here without them.”

While averaging 19.3 ppg along with 4.9 rpg, 3.6 spg and 3.4 apg, Brownfield also finished the season shooting 47 percent from the field, 34 percent from three point range and 75 percent from the foul line.

Although Brownfield still has another year left to make her mark on the program, she said the highlight so far of course was winning the state title this season. “It still feels unreal to this day,” Brownfield said, “and I don’t think it’s really even sunk in yet. But it’s definitely a moment that I am never going to forget.”

Brownfield also had a favorite game this season. She said the Helias game was probably her favorite because that was probably one of her best performances, but also the team's performance was outstanding as well. “We were all hitting shots, we were all playing with so much energy and effort and I think that was really just a big turning point for us in the season,” Brownfield said.

Kendrick also had a number of big games this season for the Lady Pirates. While averaging 10.7 ppg, Kendrick also finished the season with 6.2 rpg average, 3.1 spg and 3.0 apg. She also shot 38 percent from the field and 66 percent from the foul line for the season.

Kendrick said making all-state was pretty cool.

“It’s been my goal in life for the past four years, so to get it it’s pretty awesome,” Kendrick said.

As for the highlight of her career, Kendrick said it was winning a state title because that’s every team’s goal and to do it as a senior with her best friends, not too many people ever get to experience that.

As for the biggest game of her career, Kendrick said it was the last game against Mt. Vernon.

“I wasn't shooting the best all year, but I don't know there was just something different about that game when I hit that three. I was like, yeah, we're going win this thing,” Kendrick said. “The sectional game against Macon was also a big game for me. I played really well. Winning the district game was also really huge, because I felt like that's been a wall that we just haven't gotten over the past three years. It's just been tough for us, so winning that it was just kind of like we can all breathe. It was like we just completed a goal that we've wanted to complete the past three years.”

Bronakowski said making all-state made him very proud. “It’s a great accomplishment,” Bronakowski said. “The hard work paid off, and now I’m excited to see what happens in the future.”

Like Brownfield, Bronakowski led his team in several categories while averaging 21.4 ppg along with 7.8 rpg, 2.2 apg and 2.0 spg. He also shot 47.7 percent from the field, 32.7 percent from the three-point arc and 72.7 percent from the foul line.

Bronakowski said the highlight of his career was probably hitting the 1,000 point mark. “That was pretty cool,” Bronakowski said. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to reach whenever I came to high school.”

As for the best game of his career, Bronakowski said it was probably the game against Southern Boone in the Tri-County Conference Tournament. “Luke (Green) kind of overshadowed him by hitting that three, Bronakowski said, laughing, “but besides that I just felt like I could do whatever I wanted in that game.”

As Class 4 Coach of the Year, Hunziker said when you get players that get it done that makes coaches look really good.

“I couldn't thank them enough, but you know they bought in from day one with what we were trying to teach and the things we ran,” Hunziker said. “When it comes down to it you know it's the players make coaches look good and I give all the credit to the players.”

With a overall record of 308-145 in 17 years of coaching, Hunziker just completed his 9th year at Boonville with a record of 198-49. During his tenure, he has won five conference titles in the North Central Missouri Conference and two in the Tri-County Conference. He has also won six district titles total (five at Boonville) and has coached in three quarterfinal games and two Final Four games, placing third in 2015 and first in 2021.

Hunziker also speaks of team when referring to the Lady Pirates. In addition to Brownfield and Kendrick, Bass and Renfrow also played a key role in the team’s state title run.

As a first teamer in the North Central Missouri District, Bass finished the season second only to Brownfield in scoring at 13.6 ppg but also averaged 3.0 spg, 2.4 rpg and 1.8 apg. She also shot 43 percent from the field, 26 percent from the three-point line and 65 percent from the foul line.

As for Renfrow, the senior baller averaged 9.2 ppg along with 4.0 rpg, 3.8 spg and 2.6 apg. She also shot 43 percent from the field, 41 percent from the three and 63 percent from the charity stripe.

As for Green, he also has one year left as a member of the Boonville Pirates basketball team. In 24 games this past season, Green averaged 12.0 pp game along with 2.8 rpg, 1.8 apg and 1.0 spg. He also shot 46.5 percent from the field, 29.6 percent from the three and 54.8 percent from the foul line.