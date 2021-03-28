Pirates fall in season opener against Hallsville, 4-2

Boonville Pirates baseball coach Adam Arnette said it in a nutshell Friday night in the season opener against Hallsville.

After dropping the season and conference opener Friday night against Hallsville 4-2, Arnette said you can’t have four errors and only four hits and expect to win the ballgame.

Luckily for Boonville, the Hallsville Indians were also in the giving mood with four hits and three errors.

The difference being is that Hallsville got hits and scored runs when they needed to, while Boonville’s top four hitters were 1 for 14 on the night.

As for the pitching, Arnette was more than pleased with the performances of Cade Schupp and Cody Garner. They did their part while holding Hallsville to just four runs on four hits and four walks in seven innings.

“I thought our pitchers went out there and competed,” Arnette said. “I’m happy with their performance. We just couldn’t string anything together and kept chasing pitches early in the count and that just compounded things.”

To make matters worse, not only was this a conference game for the Pirates it was also the first loss for Boonville since joining the Tri-County Conference in 2019.

Nonetheless, it was just one loss and the Pirates have six more to make up ground in the TCC. However, the schedule doesn’t get any easier for Boonville with a road game Tuesday at Helias, followed by a home game on Thursday against Moberly and then a home game against Southern Boone on Monday, April 5.

Of course not all was bad in the game. Boonville did score first with one run in the bottom half of the second after a lead off double to left by Jamesian McKee and a fly out to left by Lane West to make it 1-0.

Unfortunately for the Pirates, they never led again in the ballgame after that as Hallsville came back and scored three runs on a RBI-double to right by Cameron Lyod to go up 3-1.

Of course Boonville backed itself in a corner earlier in the inning in what should have been a 1-2-3 inning. After a strikeout and a fly out to right for the second out in the inning, the Pirates self imploded after a pick off attempt gone wrong. Hallsville came back right after that with an infield single, hit batter and a double by Loyd to take the lead for good.

The Pirates would add a run after that in the bottom half of the inning on two Hallsville errors to cut the lead to one at 3-2. However, in the fifth, Boonville had more self-inflicted wounds with a error to lead off the inning and then a wild throw to first on a sacrifice bunt-which hit the runner in the back. The runner ended up scoring to give Hallsville a two-run cushion at 4-2.

Boonville had only two hits after that with a two-out single in the fifth by Saylor Marquez, and a lead off single to left by McKee in the sixth. The Pirates also opened the seventh with a walk but had two fly outs and a ground out to end the game.

After the game, Arnette said this wasn’t traditional Boonville baseball. “I definitely wasn’t happy with our performance,” Arnette said. “I know it was just one game but hopefully this is a little bit of an eye opener for some guys, who need to get their minds right and make adjustments and come back ready to play. Overall, we just made a couple of mental mistakes on little things and they ended up costing us the game. Not to make excuses but we had several players that said they were nervous. We just have shake it off and get out there and do the little things right.”

Both starting pitchers figured into the decision on Friday. The only difference is that Jack March picked up the win, while Cade Schupp took the loss.

March pitched the first-two innings and gave up one run on two hits while striking out one. Schupp, meanwhile, pitched three innings and allowed three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out eight batters. Cody Garner also pitched four innings in relief and surrendered just one run on two hits and two walks while striking out three.

As for the hitting, AJ Austine went 2-for-4 while Loyd doubled and drove in three runs. Ayden Lampkins also had one hit.

For Boonville, McKee had two of the team’s four hits with a single and a double. Saylor Marquez and Hunter Pethan each had one single, while Lane West drove in one run.

In the JV game, Boonville defeated Hallsville 5-2.

The Pirates, 1-0 on the season, trailed 2-0 after the first inning before rallying back with four in the third and one in the fourth for the win.

Boonville JV coach Greg Hough said he thought the bats improved as the game went on. “I thought we had four good innings of work by our pitchers,” Hough said. “In the first inning, Shane Chamberlain struggled a bit with control and gave up some runners and hits, but he calmed down and pitched a good second. Connor Rhorer had good stuff, especially his first inning of work, and then Will Stock had a nice save by coming in and pitching strikes with a lead. We hope to keep improving as the season progresses.”

Connor Rhorer picked up the win in relief for Boonville. Chamberlain started the game and pitched two innings, giving up two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out four batters. Rhorer then came in and pitched two innings and struck out five batters. Then, to finish teh game, Stock pitched one inning and struck out all three batters that he faced.

Boonville also out-hit Hallsville 6-2, with Chamberlain and Dakota Williams collecting one double each and Isaac Marriott, Connor Rhorer, Chandler Stonecipher and Garrett Hundley each with one single. Williams and Hundley also drove in one run.

Cooper Rhoades doubled in the game for Hallsville, while Kolton Garner singled.