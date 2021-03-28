Pilot Grove picks up two more wins against Santa Fe, Sturgeon

The Pilot Grove baseball team picked up two more wins over the weekend by beating Santa Fe and Sturgeon in a doubleheader at the Boonville High School ballfield 10-0 and 12-6, respectively.

The Tigers, 3-0 on the season, scored all 10 runs in just two innings in the first game against Santa Fe. Pilot Grove exploded for six runs in the third and then added four more in the sixth to win by the mercy rule.

Bo Vinson picked up the win on the mound for Pilot Grove while Wodrich took the loss for Santa Fe. Vinson struck out nine batters and gave up just one hit and one walk in five innings. Hayden Sleeper then came in and pitched one inning in relief and walked one batter while striking out one.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Santa Fe 16-1, with Bailey Quint going 4-for-4 with three singles and one double. Luke Kollmeyer was 2-for-4 with a single, double and two RBIs. Dalton Reuter had a single, double and one RBI, while Dade Christy and Hayden Krumm added two singles and one RBI each, Levi Jeffries with one double, Hank Zeller one single and two RBIs, Bo Vinson and Dalton Hazlett each with one single and one RBI, and Dylan Schupp with one RBI.

Schmidt had the only hit in the game for Santa Fe, being a single.

In the second game, Pilot Grove again jumped out on top to stay by pushing across one in the first and three again in the second to go up 4-0. Then, after both teams plated one run in the third, the Tigers came back and tacked on three more in the fourth to make it 8-1.

Sturgeon would added two more runs in the top-half of the fifth only to have Pilot Grove plate on in the bottom half of the inning to extend the lead to 9-3. Then, after the Tigers tacked on three more in the sixth, Sturgeon came back and plated three in the seventh.

Bailey Quint picked up the win for Pilot Grove with six strikeouts in three innings. Quint also gave up one run on three hits and one walk. Brooks took the loss for Sturgeon.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Sturgeon 14-8, with Christy going 4-for-4 with three singles, one double and three RBIs. Kollmeyer had one single, two doubles and one RBIs, while Quint had two singles and two RBIs, Schupp two singles and one RBI, Reuter one double and one RBI, Zeller and Jeffries each with one single and one RBI, and Krumm with one RBI.