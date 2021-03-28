Missouri Media Basketball Rankings
1 Platte Valley
2 Leeton
3 Walnut Grove
4 South Iron
5 Delta
6 Community R-6
7 North Shelby
8 McAuley Catholic
9 Stanberry
10 Santa Fe
Class 2
1 Ellington
2 Wellington-Napoleon
3 Blue Eye
4 Scotland County
5 Oran
6 Richland
7 Eugene
8 Greenfield
9 College Heights
10 Archie
Class 3
1 Lift for Life
2 Skyline
3 Steelville
4 Tipton
5 Milan
6 Miller
7 South Callaway
8 Strafford
9 Monroe City
10 Licking
2 Mt. Vernon
3 Vashon
4 Benton
5 Westminster Christian
6 Maryville
7 Central (Park Hills)
8 Macon
9 Eldorado Springs
10 Blair Oaks
Class 5
1 Whitfield
2 West Plains
3 Union
4 William Chrisman
5 Cardinal Ritter
6 St. Pius X (Kansas City)
7 Willard
8 Cape Notre Dame
9 Helias Catholic
10 Mexico
Class 6
1 Incarnate Word
2 Webster Groves
3 Kickapoo
4 Staley
5 Rock Bridge
6 Jefferson City
7 Lee's Summit West
8 Francis Howell Central
9 Cor Jesu Academy
10 Blue Springs
1 South Iron
2 Mound City
3 St. Elizabeth
4 Higbee
5 Golden City
6 Chadwick
7 Green City
8 Thomas Jefferson Independent
9 Lockwood
10 Stanberry
Class 2
1 Campbell
2 Salisbury
3 Norwood
4 North Andrew
5 Crane
6 Lakeland
7 Wellsville Middletown
8 Valle Catholic
9 North East Cairo
10 Alton
Class 3
1 Hartville
2 Monroe City
3 Summit Christian Academy
4 Greenwood
5 Lift for Life
6 Christian (O'Fallon)
7 Skyline
8 Linn
9 Thayer
10 Strafford
Class 4
1 Vashon
2 Westminster Christian
3 Blair Oaks
4 Barstow
5 Central (New Madrid County)
6 East Newton
7 MICDS
8 Father Tolton
9 Richmond
10 Ava
Class 5
1 Cardinal Ritter
2 Bolivar
3 Van Horn
4 Lutheran South
5 DeSmet
6 University City
7 Mexico
8 Nevada
9 North County
10 Logan-Rogersville
Class 6
1 Kickapoo
2 Liberty
3 Chaminade
4 Ft. Zumwalt North
5 Nixa
6 Staley
7 Lee's Summit
8 CBC
9 Pattonville
10 Blue Springs
Others receiving votes: Popular Bluff, Waynesville, Troy Buchanan, Republic, Truman