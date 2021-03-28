Missouri Media Basketball Rankings

Chris Bowie
Boonville Daily News

1 Platte Valley

2 Leeton

3 Walnut Grove

4 South Iron

5 Delta

6 Community R-6

7 North Shelby

8 McAuley Catholic

9 Stanberry

10 Santa Fe

Class 2

1 Ellington

2 Wellington-Napoleon

3 Blue Eye

4 Scotland County

5 Oran

6 Richland

7 Eugene

8 Greenfield

9 College Heights

10 Archie

Class 3

1 Lift for Life

2 Skyline

3 Steelville

4 Tipton

5 Milan

6 Miller

7 South Callaway

8 Strafford

9 Monroe City

10 Licking

2 Mt. Vernon

3 Vashon

4 Benton

5 Westminster Christian

6 Maryville

7 Central (Park Hills)

8 Macon

9 Eldorado Springs

10 Blair Oaks

Class 5

1 Whitfield

2 West Plains

3 Union

4 William Chrisman

5 Cardinal Ritter

6 St. Pius X (Kansas City)

7 Willard

8 Cape Notre Dame

9 Helias Catholic

10 Mexico

Class 6

1 Incarnate Word

2 Webster Groves

3 Kickapoo

4 Staley

5 Rock Bridge

6 Jefferson City

7 Lee's Summit West

8 Francis Howell Central

9 Cor Jesu Academy

10 Blue Springs

1 South Iron

2 Mound City

3 St. Elizabeth

4 Higbee

5 Golden City

6 Chadwick

7 Green City

8 Thomas Jefferson Independent

9 Lockwood

10 Stanberry

Class 2

1 Campbell

2 Salisbury

3 Norwood

4 North Andrew

5 Crane

6 Lakeland

7 Wellsville Middletown

8 Valle Catholic

9 North East Cairo

10 Alton

Class 3

1 Hartville

2 Monroe City

3 Summit Christian Academy

4 Greenwood

5 Lift for Life

6 Christian (O'Fallon)

7 Skyline

8 Linn

9 Thayer

10 Strafford

Class 4

1 Vashon

2 Westminster Christian

3 Blair Oaks

4 Barstow

5 Central (New Madrid County)

6 East Newton

7 MICDS

8 Father Tolton

9 Richmond

10 Ava

Class 5

1 Cardinal Ritter

2 Bolivar

3 Van Horn

4 Lutheran South

5 DeSmet

6 University City

7 Mexico

8 Nevada

9 North County

10 Logan-Rogersville

Class 6

1 Kickapoo

2 Liberty

3 Chaminade

4 Ft. Zumwalt North

5 Nixa

6 Staley

7 Lee's Summit

8 CBC

9 Pattonville

10 Blue Springs

Others receiving votes: Popular Bluff, Waynesville, Troy Buchanan, Republic, Truman