Hahn, Offineer named to Tri-County All-Conference Team in wrestling

It didn’t come as a surprise that Boonville wrestlers Peyton Hahn and Gaige Offineer were named first team all-conference in the TCC.

After all, Hahn finished the conference season undefeated and did place third in the 220 pound weight class for the second year in a row. As for Offineer, the senior grappler had his season cut short in the sectional tournament after injuring his knee.

Offineer qualified for the state tournament two years ago as a sophomore, as did Hahn as a freshman.

Boonville Pirates wrestling coach Justin Hahn said Peyton went undefeated in conference duals, winning every match by pin. He said Peyton also received Academic All-State honors this week.

Hahn said the criteria for earning Academic All-State is to both place in the top six at state and have a GPA of 3.5 or better. He said Peyton will receive his plaque at the state banquet on April 18 in Columbia.

For the season, Hahn finished 29-2 overall with 40 takedowns, 17 falls, six decisions and two major decisions. He also had 120 team points and 131 match points, which led the team.

As for Offineer before his season was cut short in the postseason, he finished with 17 wins, 14 takedowns, 12 escapes, seven falls and five decisions. He also finished second on the team in team points with 85.5 and fourth in match points with 52.

Hahn said Offineer tied with Eldon’s Jasper DeGraffenreid for first team all-conference. He said Offineer and DeGraffenreid split their season matches 1-1 with each of them winning by fall. “This was a good way to end Gaige’s career after he was injured and not able to wrestle in sectionals this season,” Hahn said. “Gaige has been an anchor at the end of our lineup for the last-two years and he will be missed. We wish Gaige the best of luck at Central Methodist University in Fayette, where he will continue his football career.”