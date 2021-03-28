Creason places first in 400 meter dash in Westran Open

The New Franklin boys and girls track teams kicked off the 2021 season Wednesday in the Westran Open.

With a lot of new faces on the team this year, New Franklin head coach Adam Quest said of the 12th athletes only two have ever competed in track at the high school level.

“The conditions at the Westran Open certainly weren’t what I would have hoped for for their first high school meet, but in the end, many of our athletes were able to place in the top eight and score some points for us. The highlight of our day was Douglass Creason in the 400. In a bit of a surprise for everyone, he finished first in the event with a new PR. Carly Dorson had some strong performances in both the 1600 and 800, finishing fifth in both. Sprinter Faith Painter had a solid outing in the 200, finishing fifth, while newcomer Emma Rice finished tied for sixth in the high jump. These are definitely a lot of good things happening that we will be able to build on moving forward.”

By finishing first in the 400 meter dash, Creason turned in a time of 56.60 seconds for the Bulldogs.

As for the New Franklin girls, Dorson finished fifth in both the 800 meter run and 1600 meter run in times of 3:03 and 6:51, respectively. Painter placed fifth in the 200 meter dash in 30.94 seconds, while Emma Rice took sixth in the high jump with a jump of 4’-4”.