Baker, Leonard lead the way for Boonville in Blair Oaks Meet

Boonville senior Daylynn Baker had no trouble picking up where she left off two years ago in the 100 and 300 meter hurdles Friday in the Blair Oaks Invitational.

After losing the entire season last year due to COVID-19, Baker came back Friday with a second place finish in the 100 hurdles in 17.08 seconds and a third place finish in the 300 hurdles in 49.31 seconds. Baker also finished fifth in the 200 meter dash in 28.68 seconds and 12th in the shot put at 27’-1 1/2”.

As for the Boonville boys, Rhodes Leonard also had two outstanding performances by placing third in the 800 meter run in 2:12.51 and fifth in the 400 meter dash in 56.27 seconds.

In the final team standings, the Eldon girls captured first with 102.2 points while the Helias boys finished first with 105 points. The Boonville boys and girls finished 11th and 12th with 22 and 18 points, respectively.

Boonville girls track coach Melissa Baker said getting their first meet under their belts is exactly what they needed.

“The girls needed to get their first marks and times recorded, so we can see where we need to go next,” Baker said. “I like these first few meets because it shows me what events are the best suited for each athlete. We have a young team so we have a blank slate on which events are the best for each athlete. Our upperclassmen had a good first meet of the season and I am glad they have had the track experience to be the leaders for our new track athletes competing for their first time. I am looking forward to working with this girl’s team and watching them set goals and meet them throughout the season.”

Freshman Kylee Turner finished ninth in the 100 meter dash in 14.35 seconds. Emily Gibson placed 10th in the 1600 meter run in 6:35. Alison Eichelberger finished 11th in the triple jump at 28’-9 .7”. Olivia Eichelberger finished 12th in the 400 in 1:11 and 15th in the 800 in 2:59. Adelyn Nichols finished 15th in the high jump at 4’-1” and 15th in the triple jump at 27’-4”. Twelva Mason finished 16th in the discus at 70’-4 1/2”, while Gracie Sadler placed 18th in the javelin at 62’-2”.

As for the Boonville boys, Daireus Brady finished fifth in the javelin with a throw of 106’-3”. Junior Luke Green finished seventh in both the long jump at 18’-10” and triple jump at 35’-7”, and 12th in the high jump at 5’-1”.

Fisher Jenkins placed 9th in the triple jump with a leap of 35’-3.

Senior Evan Gonzalez finished 10th in the 200 meter dash in 25.77 seconds, and 13th in the 100 meter dash in 12.55 seconds.

Logan Schildmeier also placed 13th in the javelin with a throw of 93’-6”.

Conner Baysinger placed 14th in the triple jump with a leap of 33’-0”.

Finishing in 16th place were Daireus Brady in the shot put with a toss of 36’-6” and Hayden Williams in the 3200 meter run in 13:33.

Other place finishers for Boonville were: Ross Brackman, 1600 meter run, 18th, 5:30.18; Ryan Jones, 400 meter run, 20th, 1:01.57; Fisher Jenkins, 100 meter dash, 21st, :12.85, long jump, 23rd, 16’-10”; Ross Brackman, 400 meter dash, 23rd, 23rd, 1:01.88; Harper Stock, shot, 24th, 34’-7”; Ryan Jones, 800, 24th, 2:31.71; Trent Maxwell, 800, 25th, 2:33.25; Harper Stock, discus, 25th, 80’-11”; Eli Stock, javelin, 25th, 80’-3”; Wyatt Martin, javelin, 27th, 76’-4”; Hayden Williams, 1600, 29th, 6:00.85; Ross Brackman, 200, 30th, :27.44; Conner Baysinger, 100, 30th, :13.29; Isaiah Escamilla, 160, 6:50.80; Drake Cottrell, shot, 35th, 30’-2”; Daireus Brady, discus, 36th, 70’-8”; Drake Cottrell, 200, 37th, :30.10; Eli Stock, discus, 38th, 68’-7”; Kaulin Kosnopfal, shot, 41st, 25’-10”; Drake Cottrell, 100, 42nd, :14.55; Logan Schildmeier, discus, 45th, 62’-9”.

Boonville boys track coach Ryan Lyons said the first meet of the season was very successful. “We’re a very young and inexperienced group, and coach Stevens and I used this meet to “test the waters” and put our athletes in a variety of events to see where they will be best suited in the future,” Lyons said. “In addition to this, we are putting together relay teams, which did not compete at Blair Oaks, and need to work a bit more on handoffs; these teams will be ready to compete at our next meet. Our motto of “Pursuing Excellence” was lived out by everyone of our athletes at Blair Oaks.”