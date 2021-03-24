Pirate netters suffer season-opening loss against Osage

The Boonville Pirates tennis team fell in the season opener Monday night on the road against School of the Osage 9-0.

While the Pirates failed to record a win in the match, head coach Ryan Brimer said what doesn’t show up in the stat line is that nearly every game went to deuce.

“That being said, we have some things we need to work on,” Brimer said. “We had a lot of opportunities to put balls away at the net, but we played very timid and just returned it straight back to them. Several times this resulted in extending that game and losing that point, when it could have been finished several strokes ago. We are a really “young” team. We do have six seniors, but only two of them have ever played varsity tennis before. This was the first time playing singles in a varsity match for all of them. Most of our JV players picked up a racket for the first time three weeks ago. We came away with some good experience and several things we are excited to work on this next week.”

In singles play, Osage won three matches by a 6-1 score and two by a score of 6-0. In the only close match, Gabe Brimer fell to Vladimire Nahapetyan by a score of 6-3 at No. 4 singles.

In other matches, Gabe Greis lost to Drew Elley 6-1 at the No. 1 position. At No. 2 singles, Tucker Kaiser lost 6-1 against Mark Pankiv. At No. 3 singles, Austin Coleman fell to Ethan Kucsik 6-0. At No. 5 singles, Trever Firman fell to Chris Boyd 6-1. Meanwhile, at No. 6 singles, Carter Rowlett fell to William Adkins 6-0.

Osage also won all three matches in doubles, with the No. 1 team of Elley and Pankiv beating Greis and Kaiser 6-2. At No. 2 doubles, the team of Coleman and Brimer fell to the team of Kucsik and Nahapetyan 6-2. Meanwhile, at No. 3 doubles, Firman and Rowlett lost to Boyd and Adkins 6-0.

In the JV match, Osage defeated Boonville 4-2.

Winning matches for the Pirates was the No. 4 doubles team of Firman and Monteer over Barry and Boyd 4-0, and the No. 5 team of Adam VanDyke and Thurman over Gamm and Strombaugh 4-1.

In other matches, Firman and Monteer fell to the team of Vickers and Williams 4-0 at the No. 1 position. At No. 2 doubles, Adam VanDyke and Thurman lost to Baklashev and Wersching 4-1. At No. 3 doubles, Haynes and Holt lost to Lemke and Denman 4-0. Meanwhile, at No. 6 doubles, Haynes and Holt fell to the team of Wiseman and Boswell 4-0.